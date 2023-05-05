Kolkata, Guwahati could host majority of Bangladesh's World Cup matches

TBS Report
05 May, 2023, 02:25 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The majority of Bangladesh's 2023 World Cup games could possibly be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati to make travel easier for supporters from the neighbouring nation, according to a report published in The Indian Express. 

The World Cup match between India and Pakistan, the first between the two bitter rivals on Indian territory since 2016, has been scheduled for October or November, and the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has emerged as the front-runner to host the event.

According to information obtained, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) opted to hold the high-stakes event at the Ahmedabad stadium in anticipation of the significant number of spectators who are anticipated to fly to India from outside for the contest. The largest stadium in the nation is the Narendra Modi Stadium, which has one lakh seats.

It has been learned that after the current season of the Indian Premier League is over, the BCCI will make the World Cup schedule official during a gala launch.

If everything goes according to plan, the 50-over World Cup will begin on 5 October  and the locations have been narrowed down to Nagpur, Bengaluru, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Rajkot, Indore, Bengaluru, and Dharamshala, even for practice matches.

If India make it to the final, Ahmedabad might be the only place where they play two games.

According to information, Pakistan may wind up playing most of its games in Bengaluru and Chennai for security reasons. Eden Gardens in Kolkata is another potential location. 

The BCCI intends to end the matches in the southern regions of the country before the first week of November because October and November are the monsoon season.

