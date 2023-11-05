Kohli's record ton leads India to 326-5 against South Africa

It was a subdued celebration from the former India captain, he has all but played through the innings in the humidity of Kolkata. Kohli and Shreyas Iyer batted with grit to put on a century partnership and scored their respective half-centuries after India lost both openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Virat Kohli put up yet another monumental innings in trying conditions on his 35th birthday and in the process, he equalled Sachin Tendulkar's extraordinary record of 49 ODI centuries. His century and Shreyas Iyer's second straight fifty took India to 326-5 against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

It was a subdued celebration from the former India captain, he has all but played through the innings in the humidity of Kolkata. Kohli and Shreyas Iyer batted with grit to put on a century partnership and scored their respective half-centuries after India lost both openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. 

The stand finally ended on 134 off 158 when Iyer fell to Lungi Ngidi on 77 off 87. KL Rahul fell soon thereafter and Suryakumar Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja gave him good company with excellent cameos. 

After Rohit won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India blazed away and brought up fifty inside five overs. 

Rohit and Gill went on a boundary hitting spree, sparing neither Marco Jansen nor Lungi Ngidi. However, Kagiso Rabada, who was brought in as first change, ended the onslaught by dismissing the India captain for a brisk 40 off 24 balls. 

