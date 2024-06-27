Kohli's horror run continues in T20 World Cup

Sports

AFP
27 June, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2024, 10:37 pm

Related News

Kohli's horror run continues in T20 World Cup

The star batsman pulled Reece Topley for six but two balls later the left-arm paceman bowled Kohli as he knocked over the leg stump to leave India, sent into bat by England captain Jos Buttler, 19-1 in the third over.

AFP
27 June, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2024, 10:37 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Virat Kohli's run of low scores at the T20 World Cup continued as he fell for just nine in a semi-final against defending champions England in Guyana on Thursday.

The star batsman pulled Reece Topley for six but two balls later the left-arm paceman bowled Kohli as he knocked over the leg stump to leave India, sent into bat by England captain Jos Buttler, 19-1 in the third over.

Kohli has now scored just 75 runs in seven innings this tournament at an average of 10.71

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

But India captain and fellow opener Rohit Sharma came into this match following a blistering 92 against Australia.

Cricket / T20 World Cup

India Cricket Team / England Cricket Team / T20 world cup 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Watching the sunrise at Sarangkot View Point, Nepal trip, 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Things I learned from all girls trips

7h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

What’s on your plate? The CEO Edition

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with a noisy coworker

1d | Pursuit
Although they can swim, Russell’s Vipers prefer dry spaces; small bushes and grass forests are their natural habitats. Photo: Collected

Where should you release a rescued Russell's Viper?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Whoever is the president of the United States China-India-Russia who benefits?

Whoever is the president of the United States China-India-Russia who benefits?

22m | Videos
Proteas get rid of 32-year semifinal-curse

Proteas get rid of 32-year semifinal-curse

1h | Videos
How an Australian Deal Freed Assange

How an Australian Deal Freed Assange

1h | Videos
Evacuation of Sadeeq Agro's establishment, what are the different parties saying?

Evacuation of Sadeeq Agro's establishment, what are the different parties saying?

3h | Videos