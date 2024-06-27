Kohli's horror run continues in T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli's run of low scores at the T20 World Cup continued as he fell for just nine in a semi-final against defending champions England in Guyana on Thursday.

The star batsman pulled Reece Topley for six but two balls later the left-arm paceman bowled Kohli as he knocked over the leg stump to leave India, sent into bat by England captain Jos Buttler, 19-1 in the third over.

Kohli has now scored just 75 runs in seven innings this tournament at an average of 10.71

But India captain and fellow opener Rohit Sharma came into this match following a blistering 92 against Australia.