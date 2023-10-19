Kohli's 48th ODI century sets up India's convincing win over run-shy Bangladesh

Bangladesh suffered their third straight defeat as hosts India beat them convincingly by seven wickets at the MCA Stadium in Pune in the ongoing ICC World Cup.

It was India's fourth consecutive win in the tournament and with the victory, they reinforced their tag of favourites for lifting the crown for the second time at home.

It was always going to be a herculean task for the visitors to better India without the services of their regular captain Shakib Al Hasan who missed out due to an injury to his left quad.

Najmul Hossain Shanto became Bangladesh's sixth captain in World Cups but it was hard work for him and his men against an in-form side in front of a partisan crowd.

Most of Bangladesh's batters didn't turn up on a placid Pune wicket as India kept Bangladesh to 256-8. It was almost a walk in the park for the home side as they sealed the deal with 8.3 overs to spare.

The star of the show was Virat Kohli (103* off 97) who hit his 48th ODI hundred and his first in this tournament. The Indian icon needs only two more centuries to become the leading century maker in the history of ODIs.

Chasing a middling 257, got off to a scintillating start as Rohit Sharma (48 off 40) and Shubman Gill punished the Bangladesh new-ball bowlers. They added 88 off just 13 overs before Hasan Mahmud broke the stand. But two no-balls spoiled Hasan's over as Virat Kohli hit a four and a six to get going.

Gill, who has recently recovered from a bout of dengue, got a fifty under his belt as well.

Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das hit half-centuries at the top but lack of substantial contributions from the rest saw Bangladesh fail to notch up a big score. Mahmudullah, in at seven, was impressive yet again as he helped Bangladesh amass a respectable total.

Despite being slightly uncertain with his foot movement when the ball was moving around, Tanzid was not afraid to go after the Indian bowlers.

He reached his fifty off just 41 balls with the help of a host of eye-catching shots. The southpaw hit five fours and three sixes before getting dismissed by a Kuldeep Yadav flipper.

He contributed 51 off 43 to a record World Cup opening stand of 93 with Litton Das.

Litton took 14 balls to get off the mark but looked more comfortable with time both against spin and pace. After the first powerplay, he looked largely untroubled and kept the scoreboard ticking when boundaries dried up in the middle overs.

But after the departure of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton grew impatient following some tight bowling from India and decided to try and clear the long-off boundary, only succeeding in giving a comfortable catch. The right-hander made 66 off 82.

Shanto and Towhid Hridoy continued to fail at the big stage and Hridoy's innings (16 off 35) in particular was a painstaking one.

Mushfiqur Rahim played superbly - albeit for a brief period - amid the batting collapse but Bangladesh needed him to bat through which he failed to do.

He scored 38 off 47 before Ravindra Jadeja took a blinder at backward point. His dismissal left Bangladesh reeling at 201 for six in the 43rd over.

Mahmudullah (46 off 36) emerged as Bangladesh's crisis man again as his fluent hitting in the slog overs took Bangladesh past 250. He protected the tailenders and at the same time took risky options to find boundaries before a spectacular yorker from Bumrah cleaned him up.

Jadeja, Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets apiece.