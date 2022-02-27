Kohli's 100th Test to be played with no spectators due to Covid

Sports

BSS
27 February, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 04:55 pm

Related News

Kohli's 100th Test to be played with no spectators due to Covid

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) host the first of the two Tests against Sri Lanka starting Friday and the spotlight will be on former captain Kohli's landmark game.

BSS
27 February, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 04:55 pm
Kohli&#039;s 100th Test to be played with no spectators due to Covid

Superstar cricketer Virat Kohli will play his 100th Test behind closed doors with no spectators because of a coronavirus outbreak in the northern Indian city of Mohali, an official told AFP on Sunday.

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) host the first of the two Tests against Sri Lanka starting Friday and the spotlight will be on former captain Kohli's landmark game.

"It is unfortunate that we can't have crowds in Kohli's 100th game due to Covid cases in the city," PCA secretary Puneet Bali told AFP.

"But it is a historic occasion and we would felicitate the great batsman and also put billboards all across the city to celebrate the feat."

Local media reported 19 new Covid cases over the past 24 hours in Mohali. The virus has witnessed a decline across the country.

The second Test, a day-night match in Bangalore, will have limited spectators to watch only the third pink-ball match that India's will have played.

Kohli, who was recently succeeded by Rohit Sharma as India's all-format skipper, will return for the Test series after taking a break from the current three-match Twenty20 series.

The 33-year-old, who has amassed 7,962 runs in 99 Tests since his debut in 2011, will become the 11th Indian to appear in 100 or more five-day matches.

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar played a world record 200 Tests before retiring in 2013.

The final T20 is on Sunday after India took an unbeatable 2-0 lead on the weekend.

Cricket

Virat Kohli / India vs Sri Lanka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Russia’s January current account surplus reached a record high of $19 billion, having more than doubled from the same period in 2021. Photo: Bloomberg

Russia’s years-long quest to quit dollar eases impact of sanctions

4h | Panorama
Shoppers looking for their perfect fits at Aarong. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A guide to finding the perfect fit for your body type

5h | Mode
Sailor’s brand new spring collection in the kingdom of flowers. Photo: Courtesy

A nod to Godkhali in Sailor’s Spring’22 collection

7h | Mode
Shaikh Wahid, the CEO and Managing Director of LEADS Corporation Limited. Photo: TBS

LEADing the way: One of Bangladesh’s leading IT companies is gearing up for the future 

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

20m | Videos
SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

20m | Videos
Tabu has finished filming 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Tabu has finished filming 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

1h | Videos
Champions League final moved to Paris from St Petersburg

Champions League final moved to Paris from St Petersburg

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused