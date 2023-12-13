Kohli vs Ronaldo - Google crowns 'most searched athlete' of its 25-year history

Former India skipper Virat Kohli and Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo received special mentions from Google as the search engine giant has released its list of most searched topics in its 25-year-long history on Tuesday. Two of the most celebrated athletes in the world of sports, Kohli and Ronaldo have remained busy in rewriting history in the 2023 season. Leaving Manchester United to explore Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has dominated the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr FC.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar netted his 50th goal of the 2023 season in Al-Nassr's 5-2 win over bitter rivals Al Shabab at the Saudi King Cup. The 38-year-old scored the historic goal from close range with his right foot in the 74th minute of the encounter. The talismanic forward of the Al-Nassr side has achieved a stunning average of nearly a goal per game since he arrived in the oil-rich kingdom after the FIFA World Cup 2022. Goal-machine Ronaldo has also managed to find the back of the net on 10 occasions for Portugal in nine matches this year.

If the last 25 years have taught us anything, the next 25 will change everything. Here's to the most searched moments of all time. #YearInSearch pic.twitter.com/MdrXC4ILtr— Google (@Google) December 11, 2023

Defeating his arch-rival Lionel Messi, Portugal captain Ronaldo emerged as the most searched athlete on the Google list.

"If the last 25 years have taught us anything, the next 25 will change everything. Here's to the most searched moments of all time. #YearInSearch," Google captioned its post on X, formerly known as Twitter. While Ronaldo was crowned the most searched athlete by Google, the search engine giant revealed that batting icon Kohli is the most searched cricketer this year.

Kohli, who is one of the greatest admirers of CR7, propelled Rohit Sharma's Team India to the final of the ICC World Cup 2023. The 35-year-old shattered a plethora of records in the 2023 edition of the ICC event. Team India recorded a perfect ten at the One Day International (ODI) World Cup. However, the World Cup hosts were upstaged by Australia in the final of the showpiece event at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record tally of 49 centuries with his century No.50 against New Zealand in the World Cup semi-finals. He also finished the World Cup as the leading run-getter with 765 runs in 11 games.