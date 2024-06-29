Kohli standing tall for India in T20 World Cup final

India were off to a perfect start as Virat Kohli clobbered three boundaries off Marco Jansen in the first over.

Kohli, short of runs of late, took advantage of Jansen's slot balls and did not miss out on the scoring opportunities.

Keshav Maharaj, a frequent powerplay operator for the Proteas, got rid of India captain Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant in the second over.

Kagiso Rabada snared the in-form Suryakumar Yadav in the penultimate over of the powerplay to reduce India to 34-3 and dent their progress.

Axar Patel was promoted to number five and he joined Kohli when India were in a spot of bother. They are now driving India to a competitive total.

After 10 overs, India are 75-3.