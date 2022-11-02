Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

TBS Report
02 November, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2022, 12:48 am

According to sources close to the team, the umpires were informed of the alleged fake fielding but they did not do anything about it.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh vice-captain Nurul Hasan has accused Virat Kohli of "fake fielding" and said that India could have been penalised five runs for that. According to sources close to the team, the umpires were informed of the alleged fake fielding but they did not do anything about it.

The incident, according to the wicketkeeper batter, happened before the rain break. He doesn't remember which over it was but it happened while Litton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto were completing a brace. Shanto informed Marais Erasmus and Chris Brown, the on-field umpires of Kohli's "fake throw" but they didn't give it a lot of importance.

Technical consultant Sridharan Sriram also spoke to the umpires about this during the rain break but it was of no avail.

Bangladesh eventually lost the match by five runs and had India been penalised five runs, the result could have come Bangladesh's way. "

The ground was wet. You all have seen that. There was a fake throw as well. India could have been penalised five runs. But unfortunately that didn't go our way," Nurul said. 

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Nurul Hasan Sohan / Virat Kohli

