Kohli spends Rs 2.7 crore on wedding present for Rahul, Dhoni's gift costs Rs 80 lakh: Report

India cricketer KL Rahul, got married to long-time girlfriend Athiya Shetty on January 23, has received wedding gifts worth gobsmacking amounts from MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. 

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the two former India captains combined to spend ₹3.50 crore on two extremely swanky presents for Rahul on his big day. Dhoni, under whom Rahul made his ODI and T20I debut for India, gifted him a Kawasaki Ninja bike worth ₹80 lakh, whereas Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma presented KL and Athiya with a BMW, whose price is a shopping ₹2.70 crore.

While the exact models are not known, it is believed that Dhoni, who is a bike freak himself, picked a Ninja H2R, whose showroom price in India is ₹79,90,000. While Dhoni and Kohli themselves could not make it to the wedding, it is believed that their gifts certainly did. 

Rahul and Athiya got married in a private wedding ceremony in Khandala, and while many popular figures from both the film industry and Indian cricket were invited, many could not make it due to their busy schedule.

While Dhoni is currently preparing for the IPL 2023, multiple videos of which have surfaced online, Kohli was playing the ODI series between India and New Zealand. Players such as Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya too were invited but like Kohli, both were serving national duty. 

Rahul, who was not named in the Indian squads for the Sri Lanka ODIs and T20Is, or even the first two Tests against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is expected to return for the three ODI series towards mid-March.

