Kohli, Rahul twin tons take India to 356/2 against Pakistan

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Virat Kohli ended the inning with two fours and a six off consecutive balls and India soared past the 350-run mark.

Kohli and KL Rahul had both started off the reserve day in the middle and they were never dismissed.

Kohli ended the innings with 122 runs off 94 while Rahul was unbeaten on 111 off 106 balls.

The partnership between the two stood unbeaten on 233 off 194 balls.

Kohli in the process became the fastest player to 13,000 ODI runs.

Rahul meanwhile, showed how important he is to India's cause in ODI cricket by scoring a century on return from a lengthy period on the sidelines due to injury.

Earlier on Sunday, Shubman Gill raced past his second consecutive ODI half-century as he and Rohit Sharma flattened the menacing Pakistan pace attack for the better part of the first 20 overs after Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Their opening partnership soared past 100 within the first 14 overs. Gill got to his half-century in 37 balls while Rohit got there soon thereafter with a six, reaching his milestone in 42 balls.

Pakistan eventually came back strong with Shadab and Afridi dismissing Rohit and Gill respectively in consecutive games. It brought Kohli and Rahul, with the latter taking the injured Shreyas Iyer's place at No.4. The partnership between the pair was on just 24 off 38 balls for the third wicket when heavy rain suddenly made an appearance and forced the players off the ground.

Rain was always in the forecast for the day and while much of the day was sunny, once it started pouring, it never really stopped. 

