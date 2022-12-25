Kohli presents signed jersey as souvenir to Miraz after Mirpur Test

TBS Report
25 December, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2022, 04:14 pm

Kohli presents signed jersey as souvenir to Miraz after Mirpur Test

The Bangladesh all-rounder shared a photo with Kohli after the 34-year-old gave Mehidy a signed jersey of himself. Miraz had a five-wicket haul against India in the second innings but was unable to lead his team to victory.

TBS Report
25 December, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2022, 04:14 pm
Photo: Mehidy Hasan Miraz/Facebook
Photo: Mehidy Hasan Miraz/Facebook

Virat Kohli has a large fan base that is present both inside and outside India, and it includes not only regular fans but also several well-known cricketers.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz praised Kohli as "one of the greatest cricketers" on Sunday, following India's 2-0 Test series victory over Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh all-rounder shared a photo with Kohli after the 34-year-old gave Mehidy a signed jersey of himself. Miraz had a five-wicket haul against India in the second innings but was unable to lead his team to victory.

"Special souvenir from one of the greatest cricketers Virat Kohli," wrote Miraz.

Miraz asked for a Virat Kohli jersey during the ODI series. The former Indian captain remembered that and gifted Miraz an autographed ODI shirt. 

"I asked for a jersey from him during the ODI series. He remembered that and today he handed over the jersey to me," Miraz told the Business Standard (TBS).

During the Test series though, Kohli had a difficult time scoring runs and also missed four catches on the third Day of the final Test.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was outstanding throughout the series. He played two match-winning knocks in the ODI series including a win and in Mirpur, he bowled a brilliant spell of five for 63 to give Bangladesh a sniff.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz / Virat Kohli

