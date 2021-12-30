Kohli praise for "motivated" India after South Africa win

Sports

Reuters
30 December, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 07:20 pm

Related News

Kohli praise for "motivated" India after South Africa win

South Africa had resumed on 94 for four chasing a venue record 305 for victory, but fell well short of their target on a spicy wicket that had plenty of assistance for the bowlers.

Reuters
30 December, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 07:20 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami took three wickets each as the tourists bowled South Africa out for 191 to claim victory by 113 runs just after lunch on the fifth day of the first test at Centurion Park on Thursday.

South Africa had resumed on 94 for four chasing a venue record 305 for victory, but fell well short of their target on a spicy wicket that had plenty of assistance for the bowlers.

Dean Elgar (77) and Temba Bavuma (35 not out) gave them some hope in the morning session but India's vaunted pace attack used the conditions superbly and eased their side to a comfortable win.

The second test will be played in Johannesburg from Jan. 3-7, with the third set for Cape Town from Jan. 11-15. India are seeking a first ever series win in South Africa.

"We got off to the perfect start and getting a result within four days, with one day washed out, shows how well we played and how motivated we are," India captain Virat Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

"The discipline the batsmen showed ... we knew anything over 300 or 320 (in the first innings) would be a top total. We had a lot of belief in our bowling unit."

Kohli said the team backed their pace attack to bowl teams out in overseas tests and had special praise for Mohammed Shami, who took 8-107 in the match.

"He is a world class talent. He is easily among the best three seamers in the world right now. He seems to get more out of the pitch that anyone else and bowls in areas where you can't leave the ball."

 

PROMISING START

South Africa went along well in the first 10 overs of the day before Elgar was trapped leg before wicket by Bumrah (3-50).

Quinton de Kock took the attack to the bowlers with a breezy 21 from 28 balls, but played onto his own stumps for the second time in the test, on this occasion off Mohammed Siraj (2-47).

It is a shot he will want to forget and he will play no further part in the series as he leaves the squad on paternity leave.

It took India only two overs to take the final three wickets after the lunch interval as spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (2-18) finally found a way into the game.

"We did a few things wrong, but there are also a lot of positives to take out of this game and into the next few (tests)," Elgar said.

"We will have a sit-down with myself and the management. I don't think we did a lot wrong, but the things we did do wrong we were quite far off.

"It's not all doom and gloom for us, we have put ourselves under pressure but that is generally when we thrive."

Cricket

Virat Kohli / South Africa vs India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With thousands of Russian troops now massed near Ukraine’s border, the announcement that Russia and the United States will soon hold security talks is undoubtedly welcome. Photo: Bloomberg.

What the US misunderstands about Russia

7h | Panorama
How inclusive are you as a colleague?

How inclusive are you as a colleague?

8h | Pursuit
The growing trend of inflation has forced rural people to spend more to buy goods. Photo: TBS

A reminder: Year-round market monitoring is the key to beating inflation

9h | Panorama
The compensation for remote work is often better than the local industry. Photo: Noor A Alam

Going remote for life

9h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

58m | Videos
India cuts off funding for Mother Teresa’s charity

India cuts off funding for Mother Teresa’s charity

1h | Videos
RRR collects 900 crores before Release

RRR collects 900 crores before Release

2h | Videos
Shakib in list of nominees for ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year

Shakib in list of nominees for ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

6
luxurious housing in demand
Real Estate

Investment in luxury housing booming