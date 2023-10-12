Kohli, Naveen put ugly IPL episode behind with World Cup hug

AFP
12 October, 2023, 12:55 am
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 12:59 am

Naveen ran up to Kohli for a hand shake in the middle of India's successful chase at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium and the two hugged and smiled.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Kohli, Naveen bury put ugly IPL episode behind India superstar Virat Kohli and Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq put an ugly IPL episode behind them with a warm embrace during their World Cup clash on Wednesday.

Naveen ran up to Kohli for a hand shake in the middle of India's successful chase at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium and the two hugged and smiled.

Commentator Ravi Shastri joked on air, saying, "whatever happens, Naveen has to go back to the Virat Kohli pavilion (at the Delhi ground)."

The Delhi-born Kohli was also seen gesturing to the crowd to stop taunting Naveen, who was booed by during India's eight-wicket win.

Kohli and Naveen were involved in a heated on-field exchange during a tense Indian Premier League match between Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants early this year.

Kohli, who has often courted controversy with his aggressive approach, had to be restrained by the opposition players and later Naveen said "I did not start the fight".

However the 24-year-old Afghan bowler has had to deal with pro-Kohli chants wherever he has played in India.

Kohli made an undefeated 55 on Wednesday while Naveen finished with figures of 0-31 off his five overs.

