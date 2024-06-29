Kohli leads India to 176-7 against South Africa in T20 World Cup final

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Virat Kohli and Axar Patel guided India to 176-7 in 20 overs against South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday. 

India were off to a perfect start as Kohli clobbered three boundaries off Marco Jansen in the first over.

Kohli, short of runs of late, took advantage of Jansen's slot balls and did not miss out on the scoring opportunities. 

Keshav Maharaj, a frequent powerplay operator for the Proteas, got rid of India captain Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant in the second over. 

Kagiso Rabada snared the in-form Suryakumar Yadav in the penultimate over of the powerplay to reduce India to 34-3 and dent their progress. 

Axar Patel was promoted to number five and he joined Kohli when India were in a spot of bother. 

While Kohli was happy knocking it around and taking singles and doubles post powerplay, the left-handed Axar decided to take a few chances, especially off the spinners, to keep the scoreboard moving. 

The southpaw struck four maximums and a four in his brisk 46 off just 30 before Quinton de Kock's incredible throw from down the leg side saw him get run out at the non-striker's end.

Axar was the aggressor in the 72-run stand for the fourth wicket where Kohli played second fiddle.

Kohli reached his first fifty in the tournament in 48 deliveries. 

The right-hander put the foot down after reaching the milestone, belting Rabada for a six and a four in the 18th over.

Jansen got Kohli in the penultimate over but the Indian maestro smashed a four and a six before holing out to long on.

Kohli made 76 off 59. 

Shivam Dube (27 off 16) flexed his batting muscles too in the partnership of 57 off 33 with Kohli. 

India scored 58 off the last five overs.

 

