Kohli, Jadeja steady India's ship after stutter in middle session

Sports

Hindustan Times
21 July, 2023, 04:00 am
Last modified: 21 July, 2023, 04:05 am

Related News

Kohli, Jadeja steady India's ship after stutter in middle session

Virat Kohli then came in what is his 500th international appearance and took 21 balls to get off the mark, which he did with a classy shot down the ground. 

Hindustan Times
21 July, 2023, 04:00 am
Last modified: 21 July, 2023, 04:05 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal looked virtually unperturbed in the first session but the story was quite different in the second. India's opening stand was broken on 139 and after that, India lost two more wickets for just over 20 runs.

Jaiswal fell after scoring 57 off 74 to Jason Holder, who had been the only bowler looking dangerous in the first session. Rohit later fell on 80 off 143 before which Shubman Gill failed to make a mark once again, falling on 10. 

Virat Kohli then came in what is his 500th international appearance and took 21 balls to get off the mark, which he did with a classy shot down the ground. 

Rahane fell off the last ball of the second session, thus confirming that the West Indies had finished it on top.

Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, however, brought India back in control, ensuring that India don't lose a wicket in the third session and putting up the team's second 100-plus partnership of the innings. 

India ended the day on 288/4 with Kohli on 87 off 161 and Jadeja on 36 off 84. 

Cricket

India Cricket Team / West Indies Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Shishu Mela: Where has the wonder wandered off to?

10h | Features
Detractors argue that the unconditional support from Washington towards Israel promotes an imbalanced and excessive employment of force against Palestinians. Photo: Reuters

Israel may not be 'racist'. But what about apartheid?

17h | Panorama
According to DNCC, there are 1,804 shops under their jurisdiction, including the wholesale vegetable markets in the Karwan Bazar area. It wants to relocate all of them. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why is it taking so long to relocate Karwan Bazar?

19h | Panorama
Co-founders of WeGro, Md Mahmudur Rahman and Md Alvi Rahman, always wanted to pursue a venture that could have a massive impact. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

WeGro: A better way to provide credit support to farmers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The academy strives to produce good-quality cricketers for the national team

The academy strives to produce good-quality cricketers for the national team

9h | TBS Stories
Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

13h | TBS World
Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

18h | TBS World
Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

4
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

5
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers