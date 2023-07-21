Kohli, Jadeja steady India's ship after stutter in middle session

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal looked virtually unperturbed in the first session but the story was quite different in the second. India's opening stand was broken on 139 and after that, India lost two more wickets for just over 20 runs.

Jaiswal fell after scoring 57 off 74 to Jason Holder, who had been the only bowler looking dangerous in the first session. Rohit later fell on 80 off 143 before which Shubman Gill failed to make a mark once again, falling on 10.

Virat Kohli then came in what is his 500th international appearance and took 21 balls to get off the mark, which he did with a classy shot down the ground.

Rahane fell off the last ball of the second session, thus confirming that the West Indies had finished it on top.

Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, however, brought India back in control, ensuring that India don't lose a wicket in the third session and putting up the team's second 100-plus partnership of the innings.

India ended the day on 288/4 with Kohli on 87 off 161 and Jadeja on 36 off 84.