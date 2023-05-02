Kohli, Gambhir docked full match fees over IPL altercation

Sports

Reuters
02 May, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 02 May, 2023, 11:45 am

Related News

Kohli, Gambhir docked full match fees over IPL altercation

Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore had been beaten at home last month by Lucknow Super Giants, who have former test opener Gambhir as their 'Global Mentor'.

Reuters
02 May, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 02 May, 2023, 11:45 am
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Former India team mates Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were docked their full match fees following their altercation in Monday's Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Lucknow, organisers said.

Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore had been beaten at home last month by Lucknow Super Giants, who have former test opener Gambhir as their 'Global Mentor'.

Bangalore successfully defended 126-9 in a low-scoring contest to exact revenge, and Kohli, well known for his combative nature, looked animated throughout the match, screaming, punching the air and gesturing to the Lucknow crowd with every dismissal.

When the players were shaking hands Kohli appeared to have a blunt exchange with Lucknow bowler Naveen-ul-Haq and was then confronted by Gambhir.

Kohli, 34, initially looked like he was trying to reason with Gambhir but the conversation became heated and the pair, who previously clashed in a 2013 IPL match, had to be separated by team mates.

Gambhir, 41, was fined 100% of his match fee for breaching the tournament's code of conduct, organisers said in a statement, with Kohli handed a similar fine.

Both players admitted to their offence, they added.

Naveen was fined 50% of his match fee for his role in the altercation.

Bangalore and Lucknow are among five teams level on 10 points after nine matches, two points behind leaders and defending champions Gujarat Titans.

Lucknow skipper KL Rahul hurt his hip while fielding and could not open the innings. He came out to bat at number 11 and could not score off the three deliveries he faced in the penultimate over of the match.

"He pulled his hip flexor I guess," Lucknow stand-in skipper Krunal Pandya said.

"I do not know how bad it is. The medical team will assess it."

Cricket

Virat Kohli / Gautam Gambhir / Ipl 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

n the last six years, Naquib has found eight different high-yielding varieties of native date palm, made thousands of seedlings out of those trees, and systematically planted them. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

Date palm sugar: In search of a centuries-old local industry

1d | Panorama
Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

1d | Brands
Kaaruj is one of the prime movers in the industry of local home decor items. Photo: Courtesy

Reimagine your interior with 4 products from Kaaruj

1d | Brands
Bangladesh became home to the highest number of green garment factories in the world with 183 USGBC LEED-certified factories. Photo: Mumit M

A net living wage remains a pipe dream

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

1d | TBS World
Workers are going through the hardest time

Workers are going through the hardest time

1d | TBS Today
Shah Banik's 200 year old wonder medicine store

Shah Banik's 200 year old wonder medicine store

16h | TBS Stories
History of Sharbat

History of Sharbat

19h | TBS Food

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

3
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

4
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

6
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada