Kohli finally breaks silence on first-ball ducks in IPL

11 May, 2022, 01:05 pm
"First ball ducks… Oh god. It hasn't happened to me ever in my career. That's why I smiled because I felt like I have seen everything now. It's been so long that I've seen everything this game has to show," Kohli told RCB's Mr. Nags in a video uploaded by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The IPL 2022 has been a forgettable season so far for Virat Kohli. The former RCB captain has struggled for runs this year and barring a half-century against Gujarat Titans, hasn't really set the stage on fire. More importantly, the fact that Kohli has been dismissed for three first-ball ducks this IPL season has rung alarm bells. In fact, this has been Kohli's second-worst season so far, having scored 216 runs from 12 matches. 

Kohli's three golden ducks this year have come against, twice against Sunrisers Hyderabad and once against Lucknow Super Giants. Against LSG, Kohli slapped the first ball from Dushmantha Chameera to point, while against SRH, he was first out caught at slips and later offered a dolly to the fielder at midwicket in the second game between the two teams. On each of those instances, Kohli walked off with a smile on his face. Because Kohli is no longer captain, we don't get to see him talk much these days, but for the first time in IPL 2022, the former RCB captain has broken silence on his three first-ball ducks this season.

As far as his form goes, Kohli has received a lot of suggestions and advice from pundits and former greats, including former ex-India coach and one of his very close confidantes, Ravi Shastri, who has advised a break for the former India captain. Besides, there has been plenty of noise about Kohli's form, and for all those questioning it, the star RCB batter had a message.

"They can't be in my shoes, they can't feel what I feel. They can't live my life, can't live those moments so you said how do you cut out the noise? You either mute the TV or don't listen to or pay attention to what people are saying. I do both these things," Kohli pointed out.

 

Cricket

Virat Kohli / Indian Premier League

