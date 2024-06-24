Kohli extends torrid run at T20 World Cup, equals Nehra's unwanted feat

Sports

Hindustan Times
24 June, 2024, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 11:09 pm

Related News

Kohli extends torrid run at T20 World Cup, equals Nehra's unwanted feat

Kohli recorded a five-ball duck in Australia's must-win clash with India at the T20 World Cup.

Hindustan Times
24 June, 2024, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 11:09 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Before meeting Australia in the rematch of the ICC World Cup 2023 final on Monday, Virat Kohli played a stellar knock against the former champions when both teams last faced off at the T20 World Cup. Kohli's majestic knock of 82 powered Team India to the semi-finals of the World Cup at the time. The Kohli show also dumped Australia out of the 2016 T20 World Cup. While many expected Kohli to repeat his 2016 heroics against Australia, pace ace Josh Hazlewood had other ideas.

Handing India its first setback in the Super 8 clash at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, pace ace Hazlewood silenced the crowd with Kohli's jackpot wicket. Hazlewood got the better of Kohli in the second over as the former India skipper failed to trouble the scores. The two-time leading run-getter of the T20 World Cup recorded his second duck of the 2024 edition. Interestingly, run-machine Kohli has matched an unwanted feat set by former India pacer Ashish Nehra at the T20 World Cup.

Kohli recorded a five-ball duck in Australia's must-win clash with India at the T20 World Cup. The 35-year-old notched up his first-ever golden duck at the T20 World Cup during India's match against the United States of America (USA). Only Kohli and Nehra have bagged a brace of ducks in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. Former India pacer Nehra had two ducks to his name in the 2010 edition of the T20 World Cup.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Roped in as an opener for the ICC event, veteran batter Kohli has only scored 66 runs in six innings for the 2007 winners at the T20 World Cup. Averaging 11.00 and a strike rate of 100, Kohli's highest score in the T20 World Cup was 37 (28) against Bangladesh. The batting icon failed to register a single double-digit score in the group stage of the T20 World Cup co-hosted by the USA and the West Indies.

Cricket / T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli / India Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team / T20 world cup 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

12h | Features
Since the signing of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, global economic power has shifted significantly, with emerging markets and developing economies carrying far more weight. Photo: Bloomberg

A monetary and economic order fit for the 21st century

12h | Panorama
Michał Panasiuk. Illustration: TBS

Michał and the Bangla Summer School: A Bangla teacher in Europe

9h | Panorama
Collage: TBS Creative

In the time of goats and Russell's Vipers

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

US prosecutors recommend Justice Dept. criminally charge Boeing

US prosecutors recommend Justice Dept. criminally charge Boeing

48m | Videos
The technology sector is ahead in the list of wealthiest companies

The technology sector is ahead in the list of wealthiest companies

1h | Videos
That is why Hinduja family in discussion

That is why Hinduja family in discussion

3h | Videos
Lionel Messi Turns 37

Lionel Messi Turns 37

1h | Videos