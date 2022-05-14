Kohli epic 'around the corner': RCB coach

Sports

Reuters
14 May, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 01:53 pm

Related News

Kohli epic 'around the corner': RCB coach

Kohli has managed only one fifty in 13 innings this season and scored three ducks despite playing with new-found freedom having relinquished Bangalore captaincy last year.

Reuters
14 May, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 01:53 pm
Photo: BCCI/IPL
Photo: BCCI/IPL

Virat Kohli's run drought in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is not due to any technical issue and a big knock is imminent from the star batsman, Royal Challengers Bangalore coach Mike Hesson said.

Kohli has managed only one fifty in 13 innings this season and scored three ducks despite playing with new-found freedom having relinquished Bangalore captaincy last year.

Against Punjab Kings on Friday, he failed to capitalise on another good start and was dismissed for 20 but the 33-year-old appeared to still enjoy the backing of the team.

"It is not a technical thing," Hesson said after Bangalore lost the match by 54 runs.

"He looked in really good touch today. He was unfortunate.

"I thought we were going to see something special. Virat is as frustrated as anyone but we know that the epic one is around the corner.

"We have got a huge game coming up. So there is no reason why it won't be in a few days' time."

Bangalore, currently fourth in the points table, conclude their group campaign against table-toppers Gujarat Titans on Thursday.

Hesson expected Kohli to come good in what could be a must-win clash for a Bangalore team chasing their maiden IPL title.

"He looked in good touch, he was aggressive, and he is doing everything off the park as well in terms of making sure he prepares well. I thought today was going to be his day but once again..." former New Zealand coach Hesson said.

Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis said Kohli himself was confident of regaining his form soon.

"Sometimes when you are under pressure, the game finds ways to keep you under pressure," du Plessis said.

"Tough patches are difficult for all of us but he is in good spirits. He also believes it is around the corner."

Cricket

Virat Kohli / Royal Challengers Bangalore

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Free skies and open playgrounds, that&#039;s what our children need. Photo: Md. Enamul Kabir

No place to play

3h | In Focus
Barbet sings undercover

Blue-throated Barbets: Unsung singers of village groves

4h | Panorama
The medicinal plants garden in the Government Unani and Ayurvedic Medical College. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Alternative medical care still has its place. Here is why

6h | Panorama
Volkswagen to revive International Scout

Volkswagen to revive International Scout

5h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Ambassador M Riaz Hamidullah sheds light on Bangladesh-Netherlands ties

Ambassador M Riaz Hamidullah sheds light on Bangladesh-Netherlands ties

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Reasons why duty-free access did not jack up exports to China

4h | Videos
Is Bollywood losing its position?

Is Bollywood losing its position?

19h | Videos
Currency devaluation to reduce pressure on imports

Currency devaluation to reduce pressure on imports

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert