Kohli, du Plessis blow Mumbai away in easy Bangalore win

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis got Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) off to a flying start in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as they secured an eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Chasing 172, Kohli and Du Plessis gave RCB a perfect start as the pair added 148 in 14.5 overs, before Du Plessis was removed by Arshad Khan for 73(43).

Cameron Green then packed Dinesh Karthik for 0, before Glenn Maxwell (12* off 3) joined the party. Kohli returned unbeaten on 82 off 49 balls, which include six 4s and five 6s.

Earlier, Tilak Verma staged a lone battle and guided Mumbai to 171/7 after being invited to bat first. The Mumbai batter chipped in with an unbeaten 84 off 46 balls and stitched crucial partnership with Nehal Wadhela (21 off 13) and Arshad Khan (15* off 9).

He added a 50-run stand with Wadhela after Mumbai were reduced to 48/4 in 8.5 overs. He then added 48 in just 18 balls with Arshad to bail Mumbai out of trouble.