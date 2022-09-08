Kohli century, Bhuvneshwar fifer help India crush Afghanistan in Asia Cup

India absolutely crushed Afghanistan in their final Asia Cup game in Dubai. It was a one-sided affair as Afghanistan couldn't score more than 111/8 and India won by 101 runs.

Virat Kohli finally ended his century drought, and powered India to 212/2 against Afghanistan in the Super 4 encounter at the Asia Cup on Thursday.

In response, Afghanistan got off to a dreadful start as Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismantled the Afghan batters. Bhuvneshwar scalped five wickets in his four overs, while Arshdeep Singh picked one. Deepak Hooda also picked a wicket.

Earlier in the evening, Kohli completed the century in just 53 deliveries after he smashed Fareed Ahmad for a six in the 19th over. Kohli opened the innings with KL Rahul and returned unbeaten on 122 off 61 balls, which included twelve 4s and six 6s. The opening pair provided India with an explosive start after being invited to bat first.

The duo added 119 runs for the opening wicket, before Fareed removed Rahul on 62(41). He then packed Suryakumar Yadav in the same over. Kohli along with Rishabh Pant then drove the Indian innings.