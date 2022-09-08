Kohli century, Bhuvneshwar fifer help India crush Afghanistan in Asia Cup

Sports

TBS Report
08 September, 2022, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 11:17 pm

Related News

Kohli century, Bhuvneshwar fifer help India crush Afghanistan in Asia Cup

Virat Kohli finally ended his century drought, and powered India to 212/2 against Afghanistan in the Super 4 encounter at the Asia Cup on Thursday.  In response, Afghanistan got off to a dreadful start as Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismantled the Afghan batters.

TBS Report
08 September, 2022, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 11:17 pm
Kohli century, Bhuvneshwar fifer help India crush Afghanistan in Asia Cup

India absolutely crushed Afghanistan in their final Asia Cup game in Dubai. It was a one-sided affair as Afghanistan couldn't score more than 111/8 and India won by 101 runs.

Virat Kohli finally ended his century drought, and powered India to 212/2 against Afghanistan in the Super 4 encounter at the Asia Cup on Thursday. 

In response, Afghanistan got off to a dreadful start as Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismantled the Afghan batters. Bhuvneshwar scalped five wickets in his four overs, while Arshdeep Singh picked one. Deepak Hooda also picked a wicket.

Earlier in the evening, Kohli completed the century in just 53 deliveries after he smashed Fareed Ahmad for a six in the 19th over. Kohli opened the innings with KL Rahul and returned unbeaten on 122 off 61 balls, which included twelve 4s and six 6s. The opening pair provided India with an explosive start after being invited to bat first. 

The duo added 119 runs for the opening wicket, before Fareed removed Rahul on 62(41). He then packed Suryakumar Yadav in the same over. Kohli along with Rishabh Pant then drove the Indian innings.

Cricket

India Cricket Team / Afghanistan Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar.

BCL committees: Private universities have every reason to be worried

16h | Panorama
Picture: Reuters

A case of digital apartheid: How tech giants suppress Palestinian activism

14h | Analysis
Should you take a pay cut to work close to home?

Should you take a pay cut to work close to home?

16h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'We decide what happens inside our campus'

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Here’s what Bangladesh-India joint statement says

Here’s what Bangladesh-India joint statement says

2h | Videos
Prolonged war: scope of Russia-Ukraine conflict widens

Prolonged war: scope of Russia-Ukraine conflict widens

5h | Videos
Liz Truss: Britain's most fashionable Prime Minister!

Liz Truss: Britain's most fashionable Prime Minister!

5h | Videos
Ctg zoo abuzz with visitors to see white cubs born to Royal Bengal tiger couple

Ctg zoo abuzz with visitors to see white cubs born to Royal Bengal tiger couple

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

3
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

4
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’

6
'Bangladesh blue chip stocks undervalued, offer investment opportunity'
Stocks

'Bangladesh blue chip stocks undervalued, offer investment opportunity'