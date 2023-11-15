Kohli breaks Tendulkar's record of most ODI hundreds with 50th ton

Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI hundreds with his 50th ton in the first semifinal against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Two runs off the fourth ball of the 42nd over, Kohli jumped as he finished the second, then hobbled and fell down on his knees. The Wankhede exploded as Sachin Tendulkar was among those cheering the loudest in the stands as Kohli, the man who was just a new kid in the Indian team when he was winding down his legendary career, has now surpassed his seemingly insurmountable record for most centuries in ODI cricket.

Virat Kohli is the first male cricketer to score 50 ODI centuries. He got there in 105 balls.

Not only did Kohli reach this remarkable landmark in front of his cricketing idol, but he's also done it at the same venue where he carried the great man on his shoulders after the 2011 World Cup triumph.

Kohli broke another Sachin Tendulkar record - the tally for most runs in a single edition of the ODI World Cup. Kohli went past the tally of 673 runs from the 2003 World Cup. Tendulkar had hit 673 in 11 matches, hitting a hundred and 6 fifties as India reached the final before finishing as runners-up under Sourav Ganguly.

He eventually departed for 117 from 113 balls.