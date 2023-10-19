'Kohli always tries to sledge': Mushfiqur Rahim on rivalry with India legend

Known for wearing his hearts on his sleeves, Virat Kohli has been busy stealing the spotlight with his on-field antics during the ongoing edition of the ICC World Cup 2023.

Kohli was seen taunting Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan with an invisible wristwatch during the epic Indo-Pak showdown at the World Cup. During his homecoming game in Delhi, the 34-year-old was cheered throughout the contest against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

On Thursday, Kohli is likely to become the cynosure of all eyes when India welcome Asian rivals Bangladesh in match No.17 of the ICC World Cup at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Speaking ahead of the upcoming match at the One Day International (ODI) World Cup, Bangladesh wicket-keeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim opened up about his rivalry with run-machine Kohli. Rahim claimed that Kohli always tries to sledge him whenever he goes out to bat.

"Some batters in the world love sledging and get pumped up by that. So I never sledge him because he gets pumped up by that. I always tell my bowlers to get rid of him as early as possible," Mushfiq told Star Sports.

"Whenever I play against him, he always tries to sledge me every time I go in to bat because he is a really competitive guy and he doesn't want to lose any cricket match. I really love that rivalry with him and the challenge that comes with facing him and India," Rahim added.