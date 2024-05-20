Klopp seeks private life after Liverpool exit, rules out immediate return

Sports

Reuters
20 May, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 02:58 pm

Related News

Klopp seeks private life after Liverpool exit, rules out immediate return

Klopp, who famously introduced himself as "the normal one" in his first Liverpool press conference, was glad he is leaving the club in a good position after enjoying a trophy-laden career.

Reuters
20 May, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 02:58 pm
Klopp seeks private life after Liverpool exit, rules out immediate return

Former Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he plans to retreat into a private life following his departure from the Premier League club and has no immediate plans to return to management.

Klopp, who famously introduced himself as "the normal one" in his first Liverpool press conference, was glad he is leaving the club in a good position after enjoying a trophy-laden career.

"But look, it's not burning behind me and that gives me a good feeling," Klopp told reporters on Sunday in his last post-match press conference, adding that he will return to Anfield some day as a spectator.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The German will be packing his bags after a few emotional weeks in the city. In January, the 56-year-old announced he will leave at the end of the season after nine years at the helm due to draining energy levels.

Klopp bade farewell to the Anfield faithful in a long address after Liverpool's 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday and led the crowd in a song for incoming manager Arne Slot, who has enormous shoes to fill.

"A private life must be planned and I didn't plan anything yet because I was here," Klopp said. "Probably Ulla (Sandrock, his wife) will update me where we go but I follow happily."

"I don't know exactly why nobody believes I probably will not be a manager again but I understand because obviously it seems to be a drug, because everybody comes back and everyone works until they are 70-something.

"Other people can do it in different ways, I have to be all-in, I have to be the spark, I have to be the energy, I have to be all these kind of things and I'm empty.

"You only have to look outside which clubs are obviously available. There will be opportunities, but I don't sit here and think, 'Maybe in a year's time I take that.'"

Football

Jurgen Klopp / Liverpool FC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

6h | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Scents of Summer: Best body mists that won’t break the bank

5h | Brands
With the WxB package, the Axio gets projection HID headlights, sleek DRLs, sportier bumper grill, alloy rims and blacked-out LED tail lights. PHOTO: Md Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Axio WxB: Looking inside the highest-spec variant of the Axio in the market

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Boli khela was organized at Khagrachari Stadium with 36 boli

Boli khela was organized at Khagrachari Stadium with 36 boli

Now | Videos
Amir Abdollahian, a career diplomat

Amir Abdollahian, a career diplomat

1h | Videos
Who is Mohammad Mokhbar, the interim president of Iran?

Who is Mohammad Mokhbar, the interim president of Iran?

2h | Videos
Who is Ebrahim Raisi?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi?

4h | Videos