Klopp rages at 'really bad' Liverpool after shock Brighton defeat

Sports

AFP
15 January, 2023, 12:40 am
Last modified: 15 January, 2023, 12:45 am

Related News

Klopp rages at 'really bad' Liverpool after shock Brighton defeat

The Reds are languishing in eighth place in the Premier League with their hopes of a top-four finish fading by the week.

AFP
15 January, 2023, 12:40 am
Last modified: 15 January, 2023, 12:45 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Jurgen Klopp labelled Liverpool's dismal 3-0 defeat at Brighton on Saturday as the worst he has seen during his Anfield reign.

Klopp's troubled side were blown away in the second half by Solly March's double and a late strike from Danny Welbeck.

Liverpool's wretched performance came hot on the heels of a 3-1 loss at Brentford and an FA Cup draw against Wolves in which they were saved from defeat by a controversial VAR decision.

The Reds are languishing in eighth place in the Premier League with their hopes of a top-four finish fading by the week.

Klopp could not believe what he was seeing as Brighton ran his team ragged in a fashion he had never experienced since taking charge in 2015.

"Bad. Really bad. I can't remember a worse game. It was a very organised team against a not very organised team," Klopp said.

"Massively frustrated. We gave the ball away, the spaces were too big and we couldn't push up. That is obviously not good, especially against a super well-drilled side like Brighton. They got more confident and we did the opposite."

Klopp said he had tried to switch Liverpool's tactics in a bid to halt their poor run, but conceded the players did not handle the changes well.

"I had an idea to change the formation which was to try help the team. That was the idea. But we never did it properly," he said.

"We need to be creative with the options we have. What I saw today from my team was that they were not really convinced by it. That's it."

Last season, Liverpool came within two wins of an unprecedented quadruple as they lifted the FA and League Cups, only to see the Premier League title go to Manchester City and then lose the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Klopp's current group are a shadow of the team that nearly made history and he admitted he is at a loss to explain the difference.

"How can you explain that? The same players played outstanding football matches but if things aren't properly organised then it can look like that," he said.

"We were always a bit late and things like this. If you don't win key challenges and lose the ball too easily they are the two worst things that can happen in football. There is no formation that can solve that.

"My responsibility, I know that. To improve that will be not too difficult. From this game we can pick up absolutely nothing apart from things that do not work."

Liverpool's title hopes were long since over, but failing to qualify for the Champions League would be a hammer blow.

Asked how concerned he is by Liverpool's plight, Klopp added: "Yeah, how can you not be after a game like this?

"I cannot stand here and say it didn't happen. Of course, we have to be very concerned about it."

Football

Juergen Klopp / Liverpool FC / Brighton & Hove Albion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A bride's preparation guide for her big day

A bride's preparation guide for her big day

20m | Mode
Despite legal barriers that were put in place as early as 1989, brick kilns have continued to multiply, encroaching into agricultural zones and environmentally sensitive areas in Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

The hollow promise of hollow blocks by 2025

3h | Panorama
A foodies guide to a winter evening in Mohammadpur

A foodies guide to a winter evening in Mohammadpur

22h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Honest Burger: A tinge of nostalgia in your burger and fried chicken

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

15h | TBS Entertainment
Call money rates hit six-and-a-half-year high

Call money rates hit six-and-a-half-year high

17h | TBS Today
Messi sets a distinctive record of scoring in 19 consecutive years.

Messi sets a distinctive record of scoring in 19 consecutive years.

13h | TBS SPORTS
The way Anushka Sharma dealt with her tax problems

The way Anushka Sharma dealt with her tax problems

17h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

6
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC