Klopp 'not too loyal' to underperformers, eyes summer rebuild

Sports

Reuters
17 January, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 05:03 pm

Related News

Klopp 'not too loyal' to underperformers, eyes summer rebuild

Liverpool have failed to mount a Premier League title challenge this season and are down the table in ninth - 19 points behind leaders Arsenal.

Reuters
17 January, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 05:03 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he is not being "too loyal" to long-serving players who are underperforming at the club but that a lack of adequate replacements means he has to keep picking them.

Liverpool have failed to mount a Premier League title challenge this season and are down the table in ninth - 19 points behind leaders Arsenal.

"I am loyal, I think everyone should be loyal, but I am not too loyal," Klopp told reporters ahead of Liverpool's FA Cup third-round replay at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"You have a good player who did a lot of good stuff in the past and then maybe, in your mind, you think: 'That's it for him now.' If you can then go out and bring in another player to replace him then it makes sense from both sides.

"If you cannot bring anybody in then you cannot take anyone out, that's the situation."

Before joining Liverpool Klopp led Borussia Dortmund to two Bundesliga titles and a Champions League final but left when they finished seventh.

"When I left Dortmund I said: 'Something has to change here.' It was a different situation there but in a way it's similar. Either I go ... or a lot of other things change," said Klopp, whose Liverpool contract runs until 2026.

"As far as I know, from what I hear, I will not go. So that means maybe there's a point where we have to change other stuff and we will see that. But it's something for the future, like in the summer, not now."

Football

Juergen Klopp / Liverpool FC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In a green roof soil can be placed on specific portions of the roof or the entire surface, depending on the owner’s preference, and plants and/or trees are planted onto that soil. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Green roof: Why use potted plants when you can grow trees on a roof?

9h | Habitat
Photo: Courtesy

Impressed with Google Street View? Meet the company that does the job for Google 

10h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dhaka International Trade Fair 2023: A chance to sample the year’s best offerings

1d | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An outrageous price to pay: The one crore taka fairy bed

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why Most of the Plane Crashes Happen in Nepal?

Why Most of the Plane Crashes Happen in Nepal?

50m | TBS World
UK’s Challenger 2 Tanks ready for Ukraine

UK’s Challenger 2 Tanks ready for Ukraine

25m | TBS World
Great exodus from stock market

Great exodus from stock market

4h | TBS Insight
Giant club Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a new homess

Giant club Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a new homess

21h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

5
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

6
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades