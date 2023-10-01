Klopp fumes over decisions as nine-man Liverpool lose at Spurs

Sports

Reuters
01 October, 2023, 07:35 am
Last modified: 01 October, 2023, 07:39 am

Related News

Klopp fumes over decisions as nine-man Liverpool lose at Spurs

Colombian Diaz struck just past the half-hour mark in the Premier League clash after Liverpool had been reduced to 10 men when Curtis Jones was sent off for a challenge on Yves Bissouma following a VAR intervention that Klopp thought was harsh.

Reuters
01 October, 2023, 07:35 am
Last modified: 01 October, 2023, 07:39 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp was exasperated as his side lost 2-1 to a last-gasp Joel Matip own goal at Tottenham Hotspur after a first-half Luis Diaz effort was wrongly disallowed and two visiting players were sent off in an incident-packed game.

Colombian Diaz struck just past the half-hour mark in the Premier League clash after Liverpool had been reduced to 10 men when Curtis Jones was sent off for a challenge on Yves Bissouma following a VAR intervention that Klopp thought was harsh.

Substitute Diogo Jota was also dismissed late in the second half after two quick yellow cards but the Liverpool boss thought the first should never have been awarded for a foul on Destiny Udogie as the left back seemed to trip himself up.

"The (Diaz) offside goal. That's not offside when you see it. They drew their lines wrong," said Klopp. "The ball's between Mo's (Salah's) legs. They ... didn't judge the moment when Mo passed the ball right. It's so tough to deal with it.

"We scored an own goal, that's really tough to take... The first red card, Curtis steps on the ball and goes over. Not a bad tackle. It looks different in slow motion. He steps full throttle on the ball and goes over the ball. That's unlucky.

"(Jota's) first yellow was not a yellow. Then he gets a second and to defend with eight outfield players is tricky."

Despite the nature of the defeat, Klopp said he was proud of his team's backs-to-the-wall performance which almost delivered a point in extraordinary circumstances against a high-flying Spurs side who are making a habit of snatching late home wins.

"You want to build something you need players with mentality and I saw them today, they fought. Pretty special tonight," added Klopp, whose side last tasted defeat by Tottenham in 2017 and had lost once to them in their previous 21 league games.

The referees body, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) later issued a statement blaming "significant human error" for the Diaz goal being disallowed.

"This was a clear and obvious factual error and should have resulted in the goal being awarded through VAR intervention," the PGMOL added, saying that it would conduct a full review into the circumstances which led to the mistake.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk told the BBC: "The VAR should be absolutely clear and obvious with everything they're deciding on. I've seen the still back, I think on live TV there were no lines being shown. It's all a bit strange...

"If you look at the fight we showed, the defending we did, the togetherness – it was good to see. The manager has told us in the dressing room and for me as a captain it's good to see everyone working so hard and fighting for each other. To concede an own goal in the last two minutes of the game is cruel."

The result took Spurs up to second, a point off Manchester City, while Liverpool are a further point back in fourth.

Football

Jurgen Klopp / liverpool / Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The price back to the normal range is possible if the corporations who control the feed market reduce the feed and chick prices. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Will eggs ever return to its 'normal' price?

3h | Features
Photo &amp; Coffee Sketch: Touseful Isalm

A coffee conversation with Rumi

19h | Features
Photo: Collected

The top 3 smartwatches of 2023: A glimpse into the future

1d | Brands
In the Nannu Market area in Mirpur 11, there are 35 such shops that provide clothes-fitting services like shortening of pants, tightening of sleeves and shirts, and so on. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How former RMG workers reinvent themselves as fitting tailors

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fugitive founder of crypto hedge fund arrested in Singapore

Fugitive founder of crypto hedge fund arrested in Singapore

58m | TBS Economy
Shakib-Tamim: From best friends to bitter enemies

Shakib-Tamim: From best friends to bitter enemies

14h | TBS SPORTS
Many urban workers are moving to villages

Many urban workers are moving to villages

15h | TBS Stories
How China is reaping the benefits of war without adding fuel to the fire?

How China is reaping the benefits of war without adding fuel to the fire?

16h | TBS World