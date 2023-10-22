Klaasen apologises for 'pure emotion' of World Cup hundred celebration

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen said "pure emotion" had got the better of him when he appeared to roar in the face of England fast bowler Mark Wood after completing a spectacular World Cup hundred on Saturday.

Klaasen, despite being repeatedly troubled by cramp, overcame a day of draining heat and humidity to complete a 61-ball hundred with a six and a four off successive deliveries from Wood.

He then roared in celebration in the middle of the pitch but did so right in the face of Wood, who kept his cool by refusing to respond with similar aggression.

"I didn't say anything to him," Klaasen told reporters after a century that was the cornerstone of South Africa's 399-7, a total that laid the foundation for a 229-run thrashing of defending champions England.

"I did go and apologise immediately and after the game. He (Wood) did hit me twice on the foot, which is hurting quite a bit."

Klaasen, eventually out for 109, added: "It's just pure emotion. Yeah, once again, I'm sorry for him and to the English boys. Sometimes it's difficult to control.

"But I did apologise straight away and spoke to him (Wood) after the game and hopefully from my side everything is sorted."

England skipper Jos Buttler said: "I don't think he needed to celebrate in Mark Wood's face."

He added: "Credit to him, he recognised that a couple of seconds after and he apologised. There are no ill feelings there."