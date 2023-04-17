KKR's Rinku Singh building hostel for poverty-stricken cricketers

Sports

TBS Report
17 April, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 01:15 pm

Related News

KKR's Rinku Singh building hostel for poverty-stricken cricketers

"He always wanted to build a hostel for young players, who do not have financial resources to pursue their dreams. As he is financially sound now, he has decided to make it a reality," Masooduz-Zafar Amini, Rinku's childhood coach from Aligarh, told New Indian Express.

TBS Report
17 April, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 01:15 pm
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Rinku Singh shot five straight sixes in the last over to give his team an unlikely victory a few days ago, making him the talk of the country. Rinku may not be one of the IPL's highest-paid cricketers, but that didn't stop him from opening a hostel for aspiring players who wanted to break big but couldn't due to financial limitations.

He almost became a sweeper but his dream of making it big in cricket prompted him to hang in there. When he started earning by playing cricket, all the money would go to paying loans his family had taken from various people. After securing an IPL contract in 2018, he said, "I will contribute to my elder brother's wedding, save some for my sister's wedding. And I'll move to a good house with my family."

When he got chances on a regular basis, Rinku became one of KKR's most reliable late-order players in no time.

Given the struggles he went through, the all-rounder has always wanted gifted kids to have a smooth ride, and his wish will come true when the hostel opens next month.

"He always wanted to build a hostel for young players, who do not have financial resources to pursue their dreams. As he is financially sound now, he has decided to make it a reality," Masooduz-Zafar Amini, Rinku's childhood coach from Aligarh, told New Indian Express.

"The work started around three months ago with Rinku watching the progress from close quarters before heading to join his team. The hostel will have 14 rooms and each one can accommodate four trainees. A shed and a pavilion are also being constructed. Separate toilets are also being constructed. These trainees can have food at the canteen being run at the place. It will cost around INR 50 lakh and the whole expenditure is being borne by Rinku."

"We delivered gas cylinders together when our father was not able to do that but we always wanted him to focus on cricket. The sacrifices we made bore fruits as he not only pulled us out of poverty but also decided to build a hostel for poor cricketers," said Rinku's brother Sonu.

"Around a dozen of our trainees will shift to the hostel. Presently, they pay hefty rent but here they can get rooms and food at a marginal cost. Besides, they don't have to waste time and money on travel as well," said the coach.

"Almost 90 per cent of the work is done. It will get ready by next month. Rinku will inaugurate it once he is back from the IPL. Hopefully, this facility will make life easier for these youngsters," he concluded. 

Cricket

Rinku Singh / Kolkata Knight Riders / Ipl 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Save The Date: Give Eidi in style

1h | Brands
Nepal spills a significant portion of water from its hydropower plants without producing electricity in the monsoon and summer. Photo: Masum Billah

Bangladesh-Nepal power-sharing potential and an unexplored regional green energy outlook

2h | Panorama
Photo :Collected

Beat the heat: 4 must-have essentials for cool comfort

4h | Brands
Plastic straps made from recycled PET bottles have found some unorthodox use in some parts of the country. Photo: Ashraful Haque

Where throw-away plastic finds a new purpose

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cox's Bazar hopes for more tourists

Cox's Bazar hopes for more tourists

21m | TBS Stories
Foods that will keep you healthy in summer

Foods that will keep you healthy in summer

2h | TBS Food
Apply Reverse Engineering technic for success

Apply Reverse Engineering technic for success

2h | TBS Career
New market will reopen as early as possible

New market will reopen as early as possible

19h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan