Kirsten reveals Tendulkar wanted to retire after he took charge as India coach

Sports

Hindustan Times
14 February, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 04:31 pm

Related News

Kirsten reveals Tendulkar wanted to retire after he took charge as India coach

But for former India head coach Gary Kirsten, the first experience was a tad difficult. Having walked into the side in late 2007, the year when India had suffered a humiliating ODI World Cup exit, he sensed an air of 'unhappiness' in the dressing room before revealing why MS Dhoni, among them, was a 'standout' for him as he compared the ex-India captain to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Hindustan Times
14 February, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 04:31 pm
Kirsten reveals Tendulkar wanted to retire after he took charge as India coach

Over the years, the Indian cricket team has been blessed with several gifted coaches such as John Wright and Ravi Shastri, and some not so great players like Greg Chappell and Kapil Dev. The position of the head coach of the Indian cricket team is one of the most high-profile jobs. 

Of a cricket-crazy nation of a population of 1.4 billion, the expectation is sky high amid the immense media pressure. But what also makes the job difficult is mentoring a star-studded side. 

But for former India head coach Gary Kirsten, the first experience was a tad difficult. Having walked into the side in late 2007, the year when India had suffered a humiliating ODI World Cup exit, he sensed an air of 'unhappiness' in the dressing room before revealing why MS Dhoni, among them, was a 'standout' for him as he compared the ex-India captain to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Speaking to Adam Collins in 'The Final Word cricket podcast' show on YouTube, Kirsten recalled that when he was appointed as the head coach of the Indian team in December 2007, he sensed a 'lot of scarring' and 'unhappiness' in the team. 

The South Africa batting great pointed out that Sachin Tendulkar was 'deeply unhappy' and was contemplating retirement at that period. The story of Tendulkar wanting to retire after the World Cup in West Indies is well known but Kirsten's revelation that he had continued having those feelings, despite having bossed the latter half of the year 2007 comes as a bit of a shocker.

"The standout for me then was what kind of leadership was then required to take this very talented team and turn it into a world-beating team. That was the conundrum for any coach moving into that situation. 

When I took over there was definitely a lot of scaring in the team. There was a lot of unhappiness and hence for me it was more important to understand each individual and where they felt they fitted in the team and what was going to make them play cricket for the sheer joy," Kirsten said.

"Sachin was probably a stand out for me because he was deeply unhappy at the time that I joined the team. He felt he had a lot to offer, but he wasn't enjoying his cricket and he was at a time in his career when he felt may be he should retire. It was important for me to connect with him and make him feel that he had a massive contribution to make to the team and his contribution was more than what he needed to do."

The Kirsten-Dhoni partnership will always be known as the one that helped Indian cricket realise its much-awaited dream of winning a World Cup. 

The association that began in 2008 culminated with Team India winning the top prize in world cricket in front of their home crowd. Kirsten admitted that amid the 'superstar' culture in India, cricketers tend to forget that their job is to perform for the team and not get to individual milestone and this was the area where Dhoni stood out from players like Tendulkar.

"Any coach would want a group of players playing for the name on the front of the short and not the name on the back of the shirt. India is a tough place with a lot of hype around individual superstar and you often get lost in what your own personal needs are. And Dhoni meanwhile was standout as a leader as he was so focused on the team doing well he wanted to win trophies and have great success and he was very public about that. And that pulled a lot of other guys into line and quite simply Sachin started enjoying cricket as well," he explained.

"MS and I formed the most unlikely partnership of captain-coach you will ever imagine in international game, and we end up having this incredible journey together."

Cricket

India Cricket Team / Sachin Tendulkar / Gary Kirsten

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

It is not hard to make money in the market what is hard is the temptation to throw money away. Photo: reuters

Good financial advice hasn't changed in 300 years

2h | Panorama
Thanks to the extensive media coverage of the Covid-19 situation the contribution of researchers to combat the pandmic has been recognised and acknowledged by their viewership. Photo: Reuters

Journalists and academics need to collaborate in a more structured way

2h | Panorama
Gala Wellness Centre greets visitors with its rustic feel, minimalistic decor, and essence of contemporary Bangladesh. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: Rustic, minimalistic and contemporary

5h | Habitat
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

300 ducks were released in Hatirjheel

300 ducks were released in Hatirjheel

35m | TBS SPORTS
China Clones Super Cow

China Clones Super Cow

4h | TBS Stories
Ways to Save Money on a Low Income

Ways to Save Money on a Low Income

5h | TBS Stories
PBI recommends punishment against Maryam and her family

PBI recommends punishment against Maryam and her family

19h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

4
Photo: BSS
Transport

Over 92% work of metro rail Agargaon-Motijheel part completed

5
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar

6
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed