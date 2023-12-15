King unbeaten half-century powers West Indies to T20I victory over England

Sports

Reuters
15 December, 2023, 03:25 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2023, 03:27 am

Related News

King unbeaten half-century powers West Indies to T20I victory over England

Having lost the first game after batting first, England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field but his bowlers had no answer to the power of opener King who stayed unbeaten on 82 off 52 deliveries.

Reuters
15 December, 2023, 03:25 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2023, 03:27 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

West Indies took a 2-0 lead over England in their five-match Twenty20 series after winning the second game by 10 runs on Thursday on the back of Brandon King's sublime knock of 82 in St George's, Grenada.

Having lost the first game after batting first, England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field but his bowlers had no answer to the power of opener King who stayed unbeaten on 82 off 52 deliveries.

In response, Sam Curran (50) was the only England batter to build on his start while Alzarri Joseph picked up three top-order wickets as the tourists were restricted to 166-7 in 20 overs.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

King smashed five sixes and eight boundaries at the top of the order but Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer fell cheaply as the West Indies found themselves reeling at 54-4.

Captain Rovman Powell walked into the crease and did not hold back, hitting four sixes and a boundary in one Curran over to bring up his fifty in 22 balls before falling to the all-rounder, caught while trying to clear the boundary.

Andre Russell also smashed two sixes at the death as the West Indies piled on 72 runs in the last five overs to wrap up their innings at 176-7.

The home side had the perfect start in the second innings when Buttler fell early to Akeal Hosein (2-24) while fellow spinner Gudakesh Motie throttled England's run rate, conceding just nine runs in four overs.

But Joseph was the pick of the bowlers after he removed Phil Salt, Will Jacks and Curran, who smashed a quick-fire, maiden half-century to make up for his disastrous bowling figures of 1-38 in two overs.

The match marked the first time a female umpire from the West Indies, Jacqueline Williams, had stood in a men's T20 international between two full-member teams.

The next match will also be played in St George's, on Saturday.

Cricket

West Indies Cricket Team / England Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A tribute to the last wild elephants in Bangladesh

A tribute to the last wild elephants in Bangladesh

10h | Earth
Julius Caesar: 70 years of a celluloid Shakespearean story that transcends time

Julius Caesar: 70 years of a celluloid Shakespearean story that transcends time

12h | Features
How can some people's wealth grow over 100 times?

How can some people's wealth grow over 100 times?

19h | Panorama
The consortium organises various teaching programs for junior doctors to stimulate lateral thinking. Photo: Courtesy

Planetary Health Academia: Border is not a barrier for these Bangladeshi-origin physicians

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Doctor of Guitar

Doctor of Guitar

7h | TBS Stories
Israel continues war despite losing support

Israel continues war despite losing support

4h | TBS World
The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

8h | TBS Stories
SWL foundation to be launched with free heart check-ups at Boxing Day Test

SWL foundation to be launched with free heart check-ups at Boxing Day Test

6h | TBS SPORTS