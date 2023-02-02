'King Kazu' to play on aged 55 after move to Portugal

Sports

Reuters
02 February, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 04:17 pm

Related News

'King Kazu' to play on aged 55 after move to Portugal

Miura, who turns 56 this month, will enter his 38th season of professional soccer, longer than most of his team mates have lived.

Reuters
02 February, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 04:17 pm
&#039;King Kazu&#039; to play on aged 55 after move to Portugal

Kazuyoshi Miura will continue his professional career in Portugal at the age of 55 after the former Japan striker joined second-tier Oliveirense on loan from Yokohama FC, the Portuguese club said on Wednesday.

Miura, who turns 56 this month, will enter his 38th season of professional soccer, longer than most of his team mates have lived.

Portugal will be the sixth country Miura, dubbed 'King Kazu' by fans, has played in after starting his globe-trotting with a spell at Brazil's Santos in 1986.

Miura started his career abroad because Japan did not have a professional league at that time, before playing for clubs including Verdy Kawasaki, Genoa, Dinamo Zagreb and Vissel Kobe.

"Even though this is a new place for me, I'll work hard to show everyone the kind of play I'm known for," Miura said.

He is the oldest player to score in the J-League, having netted in the second division against Thespakusatsu Gunma in 2017.

Miura played 89 times for Japan, winning the Asian Cup in 1992, and is the country's second-highest all-time scorer with 55 goals. His last international match was in 2000.

Football

Football

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Jeep Life Bangladesh: A club for Jeep owners to harness the power of their vehicles

5h | Wheels
While the Padma bridge in operation is changing the lives of millions in the south for the better, passenger rush to Shimulia ghat died down. Photo: Masum Billah

How are the Shimulia ghat businesses faring after Padma bridge?

7h | Panorama
After so many investments going embarrassingly wrong, as was the case with Sam Bankman-Fried, perhaps tech investors’ preference for less experience will wane. Photo: Bloomberg

Are you the next Steve Jobs? Good luck raising money in 2023

7h | Panorama
An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

20h | TBS SPORTS
Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

22h | TBS Round Table
Dhali Al Mamun’s art depicts colonial impact

Dhali Al Mamun’s art depicts colonial impact

21h | TBS Stories
Jewel's humanitarian store

Jewel's humanitarian store

19h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane