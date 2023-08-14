King 85 helps West Indies crush India and take T20I series 3-2

14 August, 2023, 01:20 am
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 11:19 am

Chasing 166, West Indies were rocked early by Arshdeep Singh. However, Nicholas Pooran and King then took the game away from India, stitching 107 runs for the second wicket.

Photo: AFP

Brandon King rose to the occasion in the series decider between India and West Indies at Lauderhill, Florida. King scored a match-winning 85*(55), helping West Indies crush India by eight wickets and win the series 3-2.

Chasing 166, West Indies were rocked early by Arshdeep Singh. However, Nicholas Pooran and King then took the game away from India, stitching 107 runs for the second wicket.

Pooran was dismissed for 47(35) by Tilak Varma, which was also his maiden international wicket.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav led India's charge with the bat and helped his side post a challenging 165/9 in 20 overs. Suryakumar, who walked in at number three, scored 61(45) before getting trapped LBW by Jason Holder. 

Tilak Varma was the second highest scorer from the Indian camp, managing 27(18), also stitching 49 runs for the third wicket with Suryakumar. 

Cricket

West Indies Cricket Team / India Cricket Team

