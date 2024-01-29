Khulna Tigers thrash Dhaka by 10 wickets to make it 4 wins out of 4

Sports

TBS Report
29 January, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 10:13 pm

Related News

Khulna Tigers thrash Dhaka by 10 wickets to make it 4 wins out of 4

The win keeps Khulna at the top of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) table with four wins in four games  

TBS Report
29 January, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 10:13 pm
Photo: Durdanto Dhaka
Photo: Durdanto Dhaka

Khulna Tigers continued their winning ways as they demolished Durdanto Dhaka by 10 wickets at Sylhet on Monday.

The win keeps Khulna at the top of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) table with four wins in four games  

Batting first, Dhaka posted a below-par total of 130-9 in their 20 overs and Khulna chased that down at a canter with 32 balls to spare

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Dhaka got off to a very good start with Mohammad Naim scoring 41 from just 21 balls in a 75-run opening partnership with Saim.Ayub.

But once they got out, they never recovered with Mohammad Nawaz doing the damage for Khulna in his four overs.

He was adjudged the Player of the Match and took 3-15 in his four overs.

In reply, Khulna's two openers. captain Anamul Haque (58 runs from 48 balls) and Evin Lewis (26 runs from 13 balls) got them off to a flier. 

The only blemish for Khulna on the night would be the injury to Evin Lewis during batting when the team total was on 50.

But from there Afif Hossain joined Anamul and Afif scored 37 run 27 balls to take Khulna home. 

Top News / Cricket

Khulna Tigers / Durdanto Dhaka / Bangladesh Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

11h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Vera Ink x Akangkha introduces Gratitude Journal for mindful living

11h | Brands
WCNSF: Gaza&#039;s devastating new acronym for wounded children with no surviving family. Photo: Reuters

Imagine

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

2h | Videos
What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

1h | Videos
The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

4h | Videos
Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

5h | Videos