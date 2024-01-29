Khulna Tigers thrash Dhaka by 10 wickets to make it 4 wins out of 4

Khulna Tigers continued their winning ways as they demolished Durdanto Dhaka by 10 wickets at Sylhet on Monday.

The win keeps Khulna at the top of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) table with four wins in four games

Batting first, Dhaka posted a below-par total of 130-9 in their 20 overs and Khulna chased that down at a canter with 32 balls to spare

Dhaka got off to a very good start with Mohammad Naim scoring 41 from just 21 balls in a 75-run opening partnership with Saim.Ayub.

But once they got out, they never recovered with Mohammad Nawaz doing the damage for Khulna in his four overs.

He was adjudged the Player of the Match and took 3-15 in his four overs.

In reply, Khulna's two openers. captain Anamul Haque (58 runs from 48 balls) and Evin Lewis (26 runs from 13 balls) got them off to a flier.

The only blemish for Khulna on the night would be the injury to Evin Lewis during batting when the team total was on 50.

But from there Afif Hossain joined Anamul and Afif scored 37 run 27 balls to take Khulna home.