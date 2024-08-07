Khelif puts gender dispute aside to reach final as fans flock to support her

Reuters
07 August, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 02:21 pm

Imane Khelif, one of the two boxers at the heart of a gender dispute at the Paris Olympics, vowed on Tuesday to put the controversy behind her and make Algeria and the Arab world proud.

Photo:Reuters
Photo:Reuters

Khelif delivered a flawless performance against Thailand's Janjaem Suwannapheng to reach the final of the welterweight tournament in front of the massed Algerian fans at a repurposed Court Philippe Chatrier.

When Khelif was announced as winner, the crowd, waving Algerian flags and scarves, let out an ear-splitting roar.

"I don't want to talk about the controversy," Khelif told reporters.

Khelif, a silver medallist at the 2022 world championships, and Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting have been in the spotlight at the Paris Games as part of a storm that has dominated headlines and been the subject of much discussion on social media platforms.

Khelif and Lin were disqualified by the International Boxing Association from the 2023 World Championships in New Delhi, with the body saying in a shambolic press conference on Monday that a sex chromosome test had ruled both of them ineligible.

Khelif and Lin are competing in the Olympics after the International Olympic Committee stripped the IBA of its status as the sport's governing body in 2023 and took control of organising the boxing in Paris.

The IOC has rejected the results of the IBA-ordered tests as arbitrary and illegitimate, saying there was no reason to conduct them.

At these Games, the IOC is using boxing eligibility rules that were applied at the 2016 and 2021 Olympics which do not include gender testing.

It was all about boxing for Khelif on Tuesday.

"Everyone, the crowd was full of fans and all Algerians and the Arab world must be proud. I hope I can also make them proud in my final match," she said.

"All that matters is for me to be at my best level. I know I'm a great athlete, I just hope people enjoyed watching my match."

The fans who came to support Khelif were beaming with delight.

"I am so happy for her - I bought my tickets at 2am yesterday to come support her, I came alone and now I'm going to look for tickets for the finals," Imane Touti, a 25-year-old who works at a marketing company, said.

"She has won no matter what. We are behind her whether she wins or loses (the final)."

Algerian president Abdelmadjid Tebboune wrote on X: "Thank you, Imane, for making all Algerians happy, with this strong and wonderful qualification for the final. The most important thing has been achieved, and God willing will be crowned with Gold. All Algerians are with you."

 

 

 

 

