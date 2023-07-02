Khawaja, Warner 'viciously' attacked by MCC members inside Lord's Long Room

Lord's witnessed an ugly scene both on and off the field in and around the end of an entertaining first session on the final day of the 2nd Ashes Test. Chasing a mighty 371, England lost two quick wickets moments before lunch, with the second dismissal creating a controversy.

Albeit within the rules, England crowd was left fuming as they kept chanting "Same old Aussies, always cheating". And even though their skipper Ben Stokes gave them a glimmer of hope with his fiery century, the fans were not at all happy with that dismissal of Jonny Bairstow and they let the Australian team know.

The jeers then continued in the Lord's Long Room as well where two Aussie players were attacked by MCC members.

When Pat Cummins and his men made their way into the Long Room, the echoes of the boos from the crowd could be heard loud and clear. Amid that noise, a member of the MCC voiced his displeasure at Alex Carey's smart glovework that led to Bairstow's dismissal and it was shown towards Australian opener Usman Khawaja. The batter then stopped on his way back to the dressing room, engaging in a heated exchange before being pulled away by the security. David Warner was said some words as well and that required umpire Chris Gaffaney to intervene.

"You don't like seeing that from the members," former Australian captain Mark Taylor said on Channel 9.

Former Test batter Callum Ferguson continued: "It's got a little bit nasty at times. What's coming from the crowd is quite vicious from the Australians."

Even veteran England cricketers were not happy with the scenes inside the Long Room.

"The crowd were right into Australia when they were on the field, that continued as the players when through there long room," former England batter Ian Ward said on Sky Sports.

"Usman Khawaja was in a discussion shall we say with one of the members inside the long room. He was pulled away by a teammate an a steward. David Warner, had the same."

Former England captain Eoin Morgan continued: "I've never seen scenes like that, particularly in the Long Room."

"There is a huge sense of frustration. I can't understand why. It's complete naivety around what has happened around Bairstow's dismissal — he's stumped!"

Meanwhile, Stokes' 13th Test century at the stroke of Lunch had left England 139 runs away from the target with the tail-end already exposed.