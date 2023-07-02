Khawaja, Warner 'viciously' attacked by MCC members inside Lord's Long Room

Sports

Hindustan Times
02 July, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 09:14 pm

Related News

Khawaja, Warner 'viciously' attacked by MCC members inside Lord's Long Room

Albeit within the rules, England crowd was left fuming as they kept chanting “Same old Aussies, always cheating”. And even though their skipper Ben Stokes gave them a glimmer of hope with his fiery century, the fans were not at all happy with that dismissal of Jonny Bairstow and they let the Australian team know. 

Hindustan Times
02 July, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 09:14 pm
Khawaja, Warner &#039;viciously&#039; attacked by MCC members inside Lord&#039;s Long Room

Lord's witnessed an ugly scene both on and off the field in and around the end of an entertaining first session on the final day of the 2nd Ashes Test. Chasing a mighty 371, England lost two quick wickets moments before lunch, with the second dismissal creating a controversy

Albeit within the rules, England crowd was left fuming as they kept chanting "Same old Aussies, always cheating". And even though their skipper Ben Stokes gave them a glimmer of hope with his fiery century, the fans were not at all happy with that dismissal of Jonny Bairstow and they let the Australian team know. 

The jeers then continued in the Lord's Long Room as well where two Aussie players were attacked by MCC members. 

When Pat Cummins and his men made their way into the Long Room, the echoes of the boos from the crowd could be heard loud and clear. Amid that noise, a member of the MCC voiced his displeasure at Alex Carey's smart glovework that led to Bairstow's dismissal and it was shown towards Australian opener Usman Khawaja. The batter then stopped on his way back to the dressing room, engaging in a heated exchange before being pulled away by the security. David Warner was said some words as well and that required umpire Chris Gaffaney to intervene.

"You don't like seeing that from the members," former Australian captain Mark Taylor said on Channel 9.

Former Test batter Callum Ferguson continued: "It's got a little bit nasty at times. What's coming from the crowd is quite vicious from the Australians."

Even veteran England cricketers were not happy with the scenes inside the Long Room.

"The crowd were right into Australia when they were on the field, that continued as the players when through there long room," former England batter Ian Ward said on Sky Sports.

"Usman Khawaja was in a discussion shall we say with one of the members inside the long room. He was pulled away by a teammate an a steward. David Warner, had the same."

Former England captain Eoin Morgan continued: "I've never seen scenes like that, particularly in the Long Room."

"There is a huge sense of frustration. I can't understand why. It's complete naivety around what has happened around Bairstow's dismissal — he's stumped!"

Meanwhile, Stokes' 13th Test century at the stroke of Lunch had left England 139 runs away from the target with the tail-end already exposed.

Cricket

England Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team / Ashes Test

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam

Revival of the Gandaria Railway Station

11h | Panorama
A blazer can instantly transform your former work-from-home uniform into a polished ensemble. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Power and Style: The modern working woman's wardrobe

12h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Wagner Group in Africa: What's its future after the mutiny?

13h | Panorama
(Left) The Holey Artisan Bakery became the site of the deadliest terrorist attack seven years ago. This year many diplomats paid their tribute to the fallen victim of the attack. (Right) Photographed Italian representatives. Photos: Collected

Holey Artisan: Remembering the descent into a dark chapter

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

4h | TBS Stories
The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

2h | TBS Stories
Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

7h | TBS Insight
How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

12h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

4
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

5
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh

6
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board