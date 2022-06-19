Khaled's triple strike gives a scare but WI on the verge of winning 1st Test

Khaled Ahmed gave the West Indies a real scare by picking up three wickets in his first two overs but Jermaine Blackwood and John Campbell finished the day without further trouble. They now need 35 runs to win with seven wickets in hand.

Bangladesh were staring at an innings defeat but a superb partnership between Shakib Al Hasan and Nurul Hasan Sohan ensured that they moved into lead in the second session. But the second new ball did the trick for Kemar Roach and the hosts.

The target was 84 for the West Indies but they found themselves tottering at nine for three in the fourth over. Khaled, in his first over, removed Kraigg Brathwaite and Raymon Reifer. In the next over, the right-arm quick cleaned up Nkrumah Bonner with a peach. But after that, Blackwood and Campbell added 40 to calm the nerves of the hosts.

Earlier, Najmul Hossain Shanto survived around 40 minutes on day three but Kyle Mayers set him up and then Mominul Haque later brilliantly. He bowled a host of outswingers to Shanto and then delivered one that went in with the angle and the southpaw edged it to slip. He made 17.

Mominul Haque was similarly set up and the only boundary from his bat came off an inside-edge. A few minutes later, a similar incoming delivery got the better of him as he was adjudged leg-before.

Litton Das played a controlled pull shot for a boundary and struck two fours on the off side. But the right-hander was guilty of chasing a short and wide ball and was caught at slip.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy showed great composure for more than three hours. He left balls outside off, dead-batted the ones that pitched on or around off-stump and played straighter ones to the on side. But a lapse in concentration caused him to throw his bat at one outside off and ended up getting caught at slip. He scored 42 off 153 balls.

Bangladesh were 115 for six at lunch on day three. Shakib Al Hasan was unbeaten on 5 and Nurul Hasan on 2.

Runs began to flow off the bat of Shakib and Nurul in the afternoon session as they brought up Bangladesh's first 50-run partnership in the match and in the process moved into lead.

Shakib hit his third consecutive half-century in Tests and his second in the match. He was unbeaten on 53 off 88 at tea. Nurul, on the other hand, started slow but grew in confidence after hitting a few boundaries. He was one shy of his second Test fifty.

The second session of day three yielded 95 runs and it was the first wicketless session of the match. Bangladesh were 210 for six at tea, leading by 48 runs.

The duo added 22 more runs in the evening session before Shakib drove the ball straight to Kraigg Brathwaite at short extra cover. The Bangladesh captain scored 63.

It was up to Nurul Hasan to extend the lead after Shakib's fall but it was Roach who put an end to his fighting knock as well. Sohan made 64 off 147 with the help of 11 fours.

The final wicket of Bangladesh was fittingly taken by Roach, his fifth in the innings. It was the seamer's 10th five-for in Tests and fourth against Bangladesh. They were all-out for 245. Most of the runs came from the 123-run stand between Shakib and Nurul.