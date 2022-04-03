Khaled Mahmud rues umpiring decisions that cost Bangladesh

By stumps on day four of the ongoing Durban Test, as many as eight decisions had been reversed when sent upstairs and most of them were initially given in favour of the home side by Marais Erasmus and Adrian Holdstock. Most of the close calls went against Bangladesh. They were not smart enough too when it comes to using the DRS.

The ICC in 2020 allowed local umpires for Tests keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation and added an extra review, making it three each for the teams for a period of 80 overs. With the Covid situation improving day by day, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan suggested that it's time for the ICC to amend the rules.

Shakib, who has been watching the game from the USA, tweeted, "I think it's time for the ICC to go back to neutral umpires as Covid situation is okay in most cricket playing countries."

Renowned cricket coach Nazmul Abedeen Fahim wrote on Facebook, "The umpires are clearly favouring the home team in terms of all the close calls. Shame."

During South Africa's previous home series against India, players like Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin were vocal about the umpiring decisions especially ball-tracking as most of the decisions went against them.

Both of Bangladesh's first two wickets (Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee) on day four were results of the use of DRS. In between the two decisions, Keegan Petersen was pinned in front by Khaled Ahmed but the umpire didn't give it out. Bangladesh didn't opt for a review but the TV replays showed three reds. Not only the leg-before decisions, umpire Marais Erasmus even called a five-ball over during Bangladesh's innings.

Khaled Mahmud, team director and former Bangladesh captain, stated that the target for Bangladesh would have been 180 instead of 274 had some decisions not gone against Bangladesh.

"We respect the umpires. We have to accept the decisions they make on the field. I haven't seen such inconsistent umpiring for a long time," he said.

"I think the umpires play a big part," said Mahmud. "A lot depends on the umpiring decisions in a Test match. Everyone has seen what has happened since morning. There is nothing to hide. Some decisions haven't gone our way. If they had gone our way, we could have chased 180 instead of 274."