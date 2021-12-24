From Khagrachari's hill tracts to bringing the country glory, the incredible journey of the Mogini twins

Sports

Shanto Mahmud
24 December, 2021, 07:00 am
Last modified: 24 December, 2021, 07:10 am

Related News

From Khagrachari's hill tracts to bringing the country glory, the incredible journey of the Mogini twins

Anai and Anuching Mogini are now two of the most celebrated names in the sports fraternity in Bangladesh. 

Shanto Mahmud
24 December, 2021, 07:00 am
Last modified: 24 December, 2021, 07:10 am
Photo: BFF
Photo: BFF

A television there is a rarity. The internet is like the eighth wonder of the world. The roads are bumpy, uneven. It's difficult to imagine a teenager hailing from the impassable hill tracts becoming the talk of the country.

But the truth is stranger than fiction. 

In fact, this article is not about one but two teenagers. Those who follow local football know them very well. But thanks to the Saff Under-19 Women's Football Championship final on Wednesday, their names now have reached every nook and corner of the country. Anai and Anuching Mogini are now two of the most celebrated names in the sports fraternity in Bangladesh. 

These two teenage girls were key members of the side that defeated India 1-0 in the final of the tournament. Anai Mogini plays as a defender while her twin sister Anuching is a striker. But interestingly, the match-winning goal was scored by Anai. 

The wide smile on Anai's face pretty much tells the story. Anuching, another key member of the team, is very happy as well. The twin sisters are having the time of their lives with flashing cameras, television and interviews. But how difficult was their journey from the harrows of hill tracts to the pinnacle of glory? 

Certainly, it was not a bed of roses. They were born in 2004 in a remote village named Satbhaiapara in Khagrachhari. Anai is five minutes older than Anuching. Their birth did not bring joy to their household. Rather, their parents were worried about how to raise them given their poor financial condition. 

Ripru and Aproma Mogini - parents of the twin sisters - initially found it very difficult to bear the expenses of a seven-member family. But with time, their condition has improved thanks to Anai and Anuching's extraordinary rise to the top. 

Football has brought light to their family, eradicating the darkness of poverty. In 2018, Bangladesh became the champions of AFC Under-16 Women's Football Qualifiers. Each of the members of the team received BDT 10 lakh from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Anai and Anuching collectively got BDT 20 lakh and used the money for buying land. Since then, there has been no looking back.

It all started in 2011 from the Bangamata Gold Cup. But it was not possible for the duo to participate in the competition since there was no team based in Khagrachhari. It prompted them to move to Narayanganj. In 2013, they played for the Narayanganj Division. Two years later, they got an opportunity to play for the Khagrachhari Division and with some eye-catching performances there, they made it into the U-14 team.

The duo started playing football together although their playing roles are different. They have been representing the national team as well as the age-level teams with credit. 

Now that Bangladesh have won both the Saff U-18 and U-19 Championships, Anai and Anuching will definitely look to take their team to greater heights in the near future. 

Football

Bangladesh U-19 Women's Football Team / Anai Mogini / Anuching Mogini

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In recent years white supremacist groups in the US have seen a rise in their numbers and popularity but this has yet to be nipped in the bud. Photo: Reuters

America drops the ball on white supremacist terror groups

20h | Panorama
The Dhaka Stock Exchange has only 347 companies listed. Around 80 percent of the total corporate tax in the country comes from the listed companies. Photo: Mumit M

“The government will have to apply carrot and stick policy to bring the companies to the capital market” 

21h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Rethink Education: Celebrating the first anniversary of IFNB in Dhaka

1d | Pursuit
Shahid&#039;s tour operating company Petro Aviation did well before the pandemic hit, they organised corporate tours and gained lucrative deals. Photo: Courtesy

The pandemic destroyed Hasan Shahid’s business but he refuses to give up

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

12h | Videos
Story of commoners

Story of commoners

13h | Videos
Marvel of tomorrow influencers award 2021

Marvel of tomorrow influencers award 2021

13h | Videos
Indonesian toilet cafe aims to educate and entertain

Indonesian toilet cafe aims to educate and entertain

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr
Economy

With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr

6
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US