Keys to victory for Argentina and France

This was not the final that many expected when the World Cup began nearly a month ago, with France decimated by injuries and Argentina losing to Saudi Arabia in its opener.

Yet here we are, with the defending champions and Lionel Messi and company emerging as the tournament's class as both chase history.

If Argentina win, it will complete the final bit of silverware missing from Messi's illustrious career. If France win, it will be the first defending champion to win it since Brazil in 1962, and Kylian Mbappe, at 23, will be the youngest player to win two World Cups since Pele at 21.

ARGENTINA

Get the first goal

Argentina will want to score the first goal and make France chase the game.

If France get the goal first, it will spring potential danger for Argentina as France are dangerous on the counterattacks with their speedy wingers.

France have a habit of disappearing for long periods of time during games, and if that happens in the final, the Albiceleste must strike quickly.

Pour it on so that a late comeback, if one exists, is irrelevant.

It's time for a Di Maria goal

It was Angel di Maria's goal that won Argentina the Copa America in the final.

He is a clutch player for Argentina, scoring in finals previously when the team have won silverware in age-level football and in the Olympics.

He has had a full game to rest and recover and should be a key player in the final if Argentina are to win the match.

The winger might not have the pace he once had but his understanding with Messi is immaculate and he will have to be well-supplied through the midfield.

Don't be surprised if his goal is the one that wins Argentina the World Cup too.

Stop Kylian Mbappe

France's young star, like Messi, has an otherworldly ability to create space where there is none, cut through defences, and do things with the ball that cats can't. Morocco's players are still muttering about his run that led to France's insurance goal somewhere.

Argentina's defence must close the flanks and channel Mbappé through the middle. He can still cause significant damage, but not nearly as much as when he has free range outside, allowing Argentina to put more numbers on him.

FRANCE

Stay present

As previously stated, France has a habit of disappearing, especially when it gains an early lead. Although it has not yet cost Les Bleus, Argentina is a different calibre of team. If you lose concentration for an extended period of time or lose sight of Messi, he and his teammates will take full advantage.

"We weren't perfect against England, and we weren't perfect against Morocco," admitted France coach Didier Deschamps.

"However, in a final against Argentina, both teams are playing a better team than they have so far in the tournament," Deschamps said. "We have two sides that are extremely high in quality. It will be up to key players to make a difference; perhaps a team that makes fewer errors will win the game."

Let that be a word of warning to his players, not a prediction.

Argentina's youngsters are the danger

Argentina isn't playing for the World Cup without its young stars, no matter how sublime Messi has been this year. Argentina's 12 goals have come from players aged 24 and under who are competing in their first World Cup.

Julian Alvarez, 22, has four goals, second only to Messi and Mbappe. Enzo Fernandez, 22, next month; Nahuel Molina, 24; and Alexis Mac Allister, 24, next week, each have one, and Fernandez and Molina both have an assist.

That's why Deschamps warned against reading too much into France's last meeting with Argentina, a 4-3 win for Les Bleus in the round of 16 in 2018.

"This Argentina team is not the same as the one we faced four years ago."

Don't change a winning formula

Karim Benzema has recovered from the thigh injury that forced him to miss the World Cup, and Real Madrid has granted the Ballon d'Or winner permission to rejoin France, according to the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

As tempting as it would be to bring back a player of Benzema's calibre for the World Cup final, France has done just fine without him. In fact, it's more than fine. Olivier Giroud, Benzema's replacement, scored four goals in his first four games to become France's all-time leading scorer, while Mbappé keeps doing Mbappé things and Antoine Griezmann has turned back the clock.

Bringing in a new player, even Benzema, at this late stage risks disrupting France's chemistry and flow.