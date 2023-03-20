Kessie's stunner hands Barcelona comeback win over Real Madrid

Reuters
20 March, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 09:47 am

Kessie's stunner hands Barcelona comeback win over Real Madrid

Barca took a huge step towards winning their first league title in four years by beating the champions for a third successive time. The result left second-placed Real 12 points adrift of the leaders.

Reuters
20 March, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 09:47 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LaLiga leaders Barcelona's pursuit of a 27th Spanish title gained momentum after substitute Franck Kessie scored a stunning goal in added time to secure a 2-1 comeback win over Real Madrid on Sunday.Roared by almost 100,000 fans in a sold-out Camp Nou, Barca were the better side and earned a well deserved win against a Real Madrid side that at times seemed resigned to their fate.

Barca took a huge step towards winning their first league title in four years by beating the champions for a third successive time. The result left second-placed Real 12 points adrift of the leaders.

"We have to be honest... We never gave up, but we are already four games behind them. Nothing is impossible, but the truth is that it's very difficult (to win the title)," Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois told Movistar Plus.

It was an electrifying game from the start with Barcelona pressing high and they almost scored in the sixth minute with a point-blank header by Raphinha that Courtois brilliantly stopped with a reflex save using his right fist.

From the rebound, Sergi Roberto fired a fierce shot inches over the bar.

But it was Real who took an early lead four minutes later after a Vinicius Jr cross deflected off defender Ronald Araujo and went inside his own goal.

But Barcelona were quick to regroup and they took control of game.

Andreas Christiansen could have scored twice from two corners and Raphinha, who was arguably Barcelona's most dangerous player, attempted an angled shot from the edge of the area that Courtois denied with another great save.

Real seemed content to sit on their lead but their strategy backfired. At the stroke of halftime, their defence failed to clear the ball from the box and Sergi Roberto quickly pounced to fire an unstoppable strike to the left of the goalkeeper.

Barcelona did not take the foot off the gas after the break and created several opportunities but it was Real substitute Marco Asensio who netted a goal that could have changed the script in the 81st minute.

However, his close-range effort was ruled out by the VAR after the replay showed he was fractionally offside.

Barca kept pushing for the winner and finally got it in added time when Alejandro Balde raced down the left channel and crossed to Kessie who was left unmarked in the far post. He unleashed an unstoppable first touch strike to give Barca the win of the season.

FC Barcelona / real madrid / El Clasico / La Liga

