Kerley wins world 100m gold in US clean sweep

BSS
17 July, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 04:20 pm

The last US clean sweep featured Carl Lewis, Leroy Burrell and Dennis Mitchell, something not lost on the modest Kerley or silver medallist Bracy.

Kerley wins world 100m gold in US clean sweep

American Fred Kerley led a US clean sweep as he stormed to victory in the men's 100m at the World Championships in Oregon on Saturday.

Kerley, in lane four, was down on Marvin Bracy for 95 metres of the tight race but managed to out dip his teammate for victory in 9.86 seconds at Eugene's Hayward Field.

Bracy took silver in 9.88sec, Trayvon Bromell claimed bronze at the same time for a third-ever 100m world championship clean sweep for the United States after 1983 and 1991.

The fourth of the strong US quartet, Christian Coleman, the reigning world champion from Doha in 2019 who was banned from the Tokyo Olympics for missing three doping tests, finished sixth (10.01) despite an electric start.

"We said we were going to do it and we did! USA, baby!" Olympic silver medallist Kerley said to roars of approval and applause from a partisan home crowd.

"I didn't know until I looked up and saw the clock with my name 'Fred Kerley' on it.

"It's amazing to be among the great, they did it in 1991, we did in 2022," he said.

Fred Kerley / World Athletics Championships

