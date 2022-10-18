Keepers are being overlooked for Ballon d'Or award: Courtois

Sports

Reuters
18 October, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 05:11 pm

Related News

Keepers are being overlooked for Ballon d'Or award: Courtois

"Naturally being in the top 10, it's fantastic, but unfortunately when voting comes keepers are being overlooked with strikers being favoured," said Courtois. "It's not such a big deal but keepers are being underestimated although we've been participating in the game much more, sometimes almost as playmakers."

Reuters
18 October, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 05:11 pm
Keepers are being overlooked for Ballon d&#039;Or award: Courtois

Thibaut Courtois was named man of the match in last season's Champions League final, but the Belgian goalkeeper came seventh in the Ballon d'Or rankings on Monday, which drew frustration at how the trophy for the world's best player is awarded.

Courtois, whose brilliant saves helped Real keep Liverpool at bay before Vinicius Junior scored the only goal in Paris in May, collected the Lev Yashin trophy for best keeper but it felt too little.

"I couldn't have had a better season, especially with the saves in the Champions League," Courtois told Reuters after the ceremony before the main award went to his Real team mate Karim Benzema.

"As a keeper you can't do more, winning the league and the Champions League the way we did."

Last year, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma finished 10th in the Ballon d'Or rankings after being named man of the match in Italy's victory against England after a penalty shootout in the European Championship final.

"Naturally being in the top 10, it's fantastic, but unfortunately when voting comes keepers are being overlooked with strikers being favoured," said Courtois.

"It's not such a big deal but keepers are being underestimated although we've been participating in the game much more, sometimes almost as playmakers."

Yashin of the then USSR is the last - and only - keeper to win the Ballon d'Or award, in 1963.

 

Football

Thiabaut Courtois / Ballon d'Or 2022 / ballon d'Or

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh had to let fuel prices rise by as much as 51.7% in August as it neither had the fiscal space to afford tariff reduction nor could it subsidise Petrobangla. PHOTO: Rajib Dhar/TBS

How India is handling the recession better than Bangladesh

7h | Panorama
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning

7h | Habitat
Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

9h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Digital Collaboration: The future of financial intermediaries

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

8h | Videos
Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

20h | Videos
China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

23h | Videos
Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products