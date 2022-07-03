Kazi Salahuddin becomes SAFF president for fourth time

Sports

BSS
03 July, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 04:07 pm

Related News

Kazi Salahuddin becomes SAFF president for fourth time

Talking to the media after his re-election as the president, Salahuddin, also president of the Bangladesh Football Federation, thanked all the member associations for the trust they had in him and urged all to work as a family to work for the betterment of football in the region.

BSS
03 July, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 04:07 pm
Kazi Salahuddin becomes SAFF president for fourth time

Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin has become the South Asian Football Federation's (SAFF) president for the fourth consecutive term after SAFF ordinary congress re-elected him unopposed as the president of the SAFF.

The SAFF ordinary congress 2022 was held today (Saturday) at the Intercontinental Hotel in the city. 

The re-election means Salahuddin will serve the term till 2026 as president of SAFF. The congress also re-elected Ugyen Wangchhuk, the general secretary of the Bhutan Football Federation, as the SAFF executive committee's member till 2026, and Jaswar Umar, president of the Sri Lanka Football Federation as the AFC executive committee member representing SAFF. 

Umar will be SAFF's representative for the AFC executive committee till 2023. Both the candidates ran unopposed for the positions.

The SAFF electoral committee informed that there are four vacant positions, namely two vice presidents, one male executive committee member, and one female executive committee member representative in the executive committee, all of who will be elected in the next congress to be held next year.  

Talking to the media after his re-election as the president, Salahuddin, also president of the Bangladesh Football Federation, thanked all the member associations for the trust they had in him and urged all to work as a family to work for the betterment of football in the region.

"We are not the best footballing region in the world but we have to work as a family, as a brother, to uplift the game in the region," he said adding that "When I was elected as the president in 2009, we just had the SAFF men's championship, but now till this day we have conducted 27 competitions. This shows how much progress we have made over the years."

Earlier, in the SAFF executive committee's meeting held before the congress, they decided to hold the SAFF Women's Championship 2022 in Nepal from August 29 to September 10, this year, while the Sri Lanka Football Federation reassured their commitment to hold the SAFF U-17 Championship scheduled to be held from September 5-16.

The committee also decided to review the proposal put forward by marketing company Sports Partner for the sponsorship of the SAFF Men's Championship. Likewise, the SAFF disciplinary and ethics code and SAFF code of conduct was also approved by the executive committee.

Football

Kazi Salahuddin / SAFF Championship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

3h | Mode
Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Level up your Eid game with Rise

4h | Mode
Stefan Dercon, a Professor of Economics at the University of Oxford and former Chief Economist of the Department of International Development (DFID). Illustration: TBS

Renewing the ‘elite bargain’ for Bangladesh’s future growth

6h | Panorama
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Chirkutt performs on Fete de La Music Fest

Chirkutt performs on Fete de La Music Fest

5h | Videos
Madhuri Sanchita's seed ornaments exhibition

Madhuri Sanchita's seed ornaments exhibition

5h | Videos
Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

17h | Videos
Sowari Ghat's fresh fish market

Sowari Ghat's fresh fish market

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years