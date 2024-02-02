Karunaratne, Madushka solid after Sri Lanka bowl Afghanistan for 198 in 1st Test

Dimuth Karunaratne and Nishan Madushka put Sri Lanka in command after the hosts bowled out Afghanistan for 198 in the first match innings of the first Test between the two teams at the SSC in Colombo.

The pace duo of Vishwa Fernando and Asitha Fernando shared seven wickets between them to rattle the tourists. Spinner Prabath Jayasuriya picked up three.

Rahmat Shah (91) missed a well-deserved hundred by just nine runs.

Debutant Noor Ali Zadran, who opened the innings with nephew Ibrahim Zadran, scored 31.

Karunaratne and Madushka added 80 in 14 overs before stumps on day one.