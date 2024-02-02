Karunaratne, Madushka solid after Sri Lanka bowl Afghanistan for 198 in 1st Test

Sports

TBS Report
02 February, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2024, 07:03 pm

Related News

Karunaratne, Madushka solid after Sri Lanka bowl Afghanistan for 198 in 1st Test

The pace duo of Vishwa Fernando and Asitha Fernando shared seven wickets between them to rattle the tourists. Spinner Prabath Jayasuriya picked up three.

TBS Report
02 February, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2024, 07:03 pm
Photo: SLC
Photo: SLC

Dimuth Karunaratne and Nishan Madushka put Sri Lanka in command after the hosts bowled out Afghanistan for 198 in the first match innings of the first Test between the two teams at the SSC in Colombo. 

The pace duo of Vishwa Fernando and Asitha Fernando shared seven wickets between them to rattle the tourists. Spinner Prabath Jayasuriya picked up three. 

Rahmat Shah (91) missed a well-deserved hundred by just nine runs.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Debutant Noor Ali Zadran, who opened the innings with nephew Ibrahim Zadran, scored 31.

Karunaratne and Madushka added 80 in 14 overs before stumps on day one.

Cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket Team / Afghanistan Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Trolleyman is a role within the engineering department of the railway system responsible for identifying and rectifying faults in the railway infrastructure. Photo: Collected

The songs of trolleymen

6h | Panorama
Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

9h | Panorama
Microgreens are young vegetable seedlings that are approximately 1-3 inches tall. Photo: Courtesy

Tushar's microgreens: Superfood of the future!

8h | Features
IDF&#039;s recent allegation, accusing UNRWA staff of involvement in the October 7 terrorist attacks, led UNRWA donors, including the United States, to announce a freeze in funding. Photo: Collected

Defunding Gaza's lifeline: How the West is taking part in collective punishment

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

22h | Videos
Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

1d | Videos
India: one of the world’s largest food producers leaves millions hungry

India: one of the world’s largest food producers leaves millions hungry

21h | Videos
How long will the US support Israel?

How long will the US support Israel?

1d | Videos