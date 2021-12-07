Kane Williamson likely to be out of action for two months

Sports

Hindustan Times
07 December, 2021, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 02:29 pm

Kane Williamson likely to be out of action for two months

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is likely to miss two months of cricketing action due to an elbow injury.

Williamson was ruled out of the recently-concluded second Test against India which the Kiwis lost by 372 runs.

BlackCaps head coach Gary Stead has said that it is unlikely that Williamson might go for surgery.

"Kane's going along ok. Last time after the World Test Championship final and before the IPL and T20 World Cup was about eight or nine weeks. I expect it's somewhere in that time frame again. We're trying not to put time frames on it at this stage," stuff.co.nz quoted Stead as saying.

"I think surgery is unlikely. All that surgery would do is ensure that rehab is done. If we don't have to cut a tendon, our choice is not to do that. Kane's doing it tough, don't get me wrong. He loves playing for New Zealand - he hates the thought of missing any cricket, let alone test cricket for New Zealand," he added.

New Zealand will play two tests against Bangladesh and then the side will travel to Australia for three ODIs and a T20 from January 30-February 8. 

