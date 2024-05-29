Kadamtala Purbo Basabo School and College win National School Cricket Tournament

TBS Report
29 May, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 08:11 pm

Kadamtala Purbo Basabo School and College win National School Cricket Tournament

They defeated the Government K.G. Union High School from Pirojpur by a massive margin of 187 runs in the national final held at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Wednesday.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

In the 2023-24 season of the Prime Bank National School Cricket Championship, Kadamtala Purbo Basabo School and College from Dhaka emerged as the champions.

They defeated the Government K.G. Union High School from Pirojpur by a massive margin of 187 runs in the national final held at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Wednesday.

After losing the toss and being put into bat, Kadamtala Purbo Basabo School and College faced early pressure, losing six wickets for just 42 runs.

However, Sifat Shahriar (Mosharaf) launched a batting onslaught from the no.8 position, scoring 148 runs, which helped his team post a formidable total of 286 runs.

In reply, the representatives from Pirojpur could only manage 99 runs.

Prime Bank's Deputy Managing Director, Nazim A. Chowdhury, handed over the prizes to the winners after the match.

Also present were Syed Raihan Tariq, Chief Marketing and Communication Officer of Prime Bank; Tanvir Ahmed Tito, Chairman of the Media Committee of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB); and Abu Inam Mohammad Kauser, Manager of the Game Development Committee of BCB.

In addition to steadying the innings, Sifat Shahriar scored a brilliant century for Kadamtala Purbo Basabo School and College.

He had to leave the field due to an injury while fielding, but Mohammad Hossain secured a hat-trick in bowling, wrapping up the opposition.

For Government K.G. Union High School, captain Anik's 22 runs were the highest, with no other batsman able to build a significant inning.

In the first innings, Pirojpur's bowlers Faizullah, Siam, and Anshu each took 2 wickets. Sifat Shahriar (Mosharaf) was named Man of the Match for his century.

A quick overview of Prime Bank National School Cricket 2023-24:

  • Champion: Kadamtala Purbo Basabo School and College, Dhaka.
  • Runner-up: Government K.G. Union High School, Pirojpur.
  • Man of the Final: Sifat Shahriar (Mosharaf) - Dhaka.
  • Man of the Tournament: Hridoy Fakir (Kadamtala Purbo Basabo School and College, Dhaka).
  • Highest Run Scorer: Sifat Shahriar (Mosharaf) - (192 runs, National Round) - Dhaka.
  • Highest Wicket Taker: Nur Ahmed Siam - (9 wickets, National Round).

Since 2015, Prime Bank has been sponsoring the Prime Bank National School Cricket, the largest cricket tournament for young cricketers organized by the Bangladesh Cricket Board.
 

