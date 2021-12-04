Juventus squad in 'complete serenity' despite investigation: Allegri

04 December, 2021, 10:35 pm
The ongoing investigation into transfer dealings by Juventus has done nothing to affect a calm dressing room atmosphere, coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Saturday ahead of their Serie A game against Genoa.

Italian prosecutors searched the Turin club's offices this week as part of an investigation into player transfers, including the terms of the summer sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United.

The case has caused a stir in the Italian media, but Juventus reiterated that they have always acted in compliance with existing laws. Allegri said it has done nothing to disrupt his team's preparation.

"The environment is one of complete serenity. What we need to do is put a winning run together," he told a news conference ahead of Sunday's game.

"I have nothing to say about the rest, the club has issued press releases and has professionals to take care of the matter."

Juventus beat bottom side Salernitana 2-0 on Tuesday to recover from back-to-back defeats against Chelsea and Atalanta.

Allegri's side, seventh in Serie A following a poor start to the season, now face another team in the relegation zone - Andriy Shevchenko's Genoa.

"We need to win again against Genoa, who are coming off two defeats and a draw with Shevchenko," Allegri said.

"He is a good coach despite his young age and he had a great experience with the Ukraine national team, achieving fantastic results. For us it is an important, must-win match."

