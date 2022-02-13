'Just put on some clothes and run': Charu Sharma reveals phone call from IPL chairman after Hugh Edmeades' health issue

Sports

Hindustan Times
13 February, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 07:16 pm

Charu Sharma had earlier served as the CEO of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural edition of the tournament and remains a constant presence on television broadcasts during sporting tournaments.

Hindustan Times
13 February, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 07:16 pm
An unfortunate incident took place on Day 1 (Saturday) of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, when auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed on the stage mid-way through the bidding for Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga. Later, the IPL confirmed that Edmeades "had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension," and that he remains stable. Earlier today, Edmeades also issued a video message where he confirmed that he is fine and extended his wishes to Charu Sharma, who was called at short notice to resume the auction.

Sharma lives near the hotel where the auction is being conducted in Bengaluru and he revealed the phone call from the league's chairman Brijesh Patel, who told him to "put on some clothes and run." 

"I don't live too far from the hotel. So Brijesh called me and said, 'just put on some clothes and run'… I was there in just 15-20 minutes. They briefed me for a bit and then we were on," Sharma told Sportstar.

"I am also a regular auctioneer and have held a lot of auctions for several other leagues, except for the IPL. I was only doing what I did in the past.."

Charu Sharma had earlier served as the CEO of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural edition of the tournament and remains a constant presence on television broadcasts during sporting tournaments.

"I still do a fair amount of cricket and other leagues," said Sharma. 

"I am 62 and if the phone rings, I still work. If it doesn't ring, then I play golf, tennis, and stay at home. Even at times, friends tell me, 'Hey Charu, we miss you in cricket.' I joke and say, 'even I miss myself.' But that being said, I have done a lot of leagues and other assignments, the recent being the Tata Open Maharashtra."

Sharma returned as auctioneer on the second and final day of the mega auction.

