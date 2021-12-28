Juniour Tigers group champion after final group stage match against Sri Lanka called off due to Covid-19

Bangladesh U-19 team had already booked their place in the semifinals of the ongoing ACC Under 19 Asia Cup after their victories against Nepal and Kuwait in the first two games. They took the field against Sri Lanka to confirm the top spot in the group. But the match was called off after two of the match officials tested positive for Covid-19, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) confirmed through a press release. Bangladesh, however, will secure the top spot as they had a higher NRR after the first two matches.

"Asian Cricket Council and Emirates Cricket Board can confirm that the final Group B match of ACC Under 19 Asia Cup scheduled for play today has been called off," the ACC press release read.

"It is confirmed that two Officials have tested positive for Covid-19. The Officials are currently safe and being treated in accordance with tournament protocols," it added.

🚨 MATCH UPDATE -



"Asian Cricket Council U19 Asia Cup Statement

Asian Cricket Council and Emirates Cricket Board can confirm that the final Group B match of ACC Under 19 Asia Cup scheduled for play today has been called off." #ACC #U19AsiaCup #BANVSL— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 28, 2021

The statement further said that all personnel associated with this match are undergoing testing protocols and isolating until results returned.

"More information will be made available, specific to the semi-finals, in due course," the statement concluded.

Before the match was called off, Bangladesh scored 130 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 32.4 overs after Sri Lanka elected to bowl first.

Prantik Nawrose, who scored a brilliant hundred against Nepal, was the top scorer with 45 runs to his name. Md Fahim was unbeaten on 27.

Sri Lanka's Traveen Mathew and Dunith Nethmika picked up a brace each.